Romania ranks #2 in Europe for marketing salaries, study finds

With inflation and rising living costs weighing heavily upon European households, three in four workers say financial pressure is their top concern. Yet in one of Europe’s fastest-growing industries, Romanian businesses are leading the way with fair pay.

New analysis from GEO agency Reboot Online, based on more than 120,000 marketing-related job listings across Europe, reveals that Romania ranks second best for marketing salaries when adjusted for cost of living. The study examined pay levels alongside cost of living, company size and the impact of remote work to compare major European markets and identify where marketing professionals are best rewarded.

Romania is among the best countries for marketers – earning an average of €48,163, this barely drops to €35,815 after rent and utilities – around €10k more than the European average – falling short of only Polish salaries

Ireland is the worst country for marketers – the average salary of €47,113 drops to just €15,996 after living costs.

Small beats big on pay – smaller firms pay the most (€52,968), while large corporations (5,001–10,000 staff) pay the least (€46,218).

Top earners in Romania – Marketing Executives lead (€109,056), with specialist roles and managers close behind.

The second-best country for marketers to live and work is Romania, as discovered by Reboot Online. After analysing almost 1,100 local job advertisements, they found that the average salary for marketing professionals in Romania was €48,163. And thanks to the country’s low cost of living (when compared to other European nations), after taking into account the monthly cost for a single person, Romanian marketers are left with the second-highest salary in Europe of €35,815.

Their high salary and low cost of living put them among the best, compared to the European average of €26,179 after monthly expenses.

Those living and working in Cluj-Napoca earn the highest average salary at €55,622, before being adjusted for the cost of living, followed by Bucharest (€47,156).

Those living in Cluj-Napoca employed as Social Media Managers are earning the highest salary (€85,877), followed by Content Manager (€73,220) and Marketing Manager (€65,856). Those living in Bucharest employed as Marketing Executives earn the most (€109,056), followed by Marketing Assistants (€73,110) and Marketing Coordinators (€70,301).

When analysing the 1,100 adverts, Romania reported the highest percentage of remote postings, with 34,76%. In comparison to the European average of 23.71%.

What about the rest of Europe?

Reboot Online discovered that not only does Poland have the highest marketing salaries in Europe, but professionals are best off when accounting for the cost of living. With marketers taking home an average of €53,525 annually, the low cost of living means that professionals can live comfortably on €36,795 after expenses.

Hungary, Sweden and Finland make up the rest of the top five. After accounting for the cost of living, they each take home €32,759, €32,5571 and €29,780 respectively.

Which country is the worst for marketers?

The worst European country for marketers to live and work is Ireland, according to Reboot Online. After analysing more than 6,800 job advertisements, they found that the average salary for marketing professionals in Ireland was €47,113. However, the country’s high cost of living leaves the average Irish marketer with just €15,996 after expenses.

The difference between Irish salaries and Poland (the highest earners when adjusted for cost of living) is a huge €20,828.

This is followed by Luxembourg (€16,786), the Netherlands (€19,179), Germany (€22,640) and the UK (€22,920).

Zoe Blogg, Managing Director of Reboot Online, explains: “Marketers may assume the best salaries are in Western Europe, but when you factor in rent, utilities, and inflation, the picture shifts completely, says Zoë Blogg, Managing Director at Reboot Online.

The data shows how much location and company size still influence take-home pay, even in a remote-first world.”

Further European marketing trends:

UK marketing-related job advertisements ranked the worst in Europe for disclosing salary at 15.57%, compared to Denmark’s 27.85% – the highest in Europe. However, the UK does have the largest number of job advertisements in more than half of the analysed roles (16 out of 28).

When comparing salary to the size of a company, companies with 2 to 10 employees offer the highest salaries (€52,968). Interestingly, big corporations with 5,001 to 10,000 employees pay the least on average (€46,218).

Poland (45.61%), Germany (36.9%) and Romania (34.76%) lead the way with the highest volume of remote jobs, while the UK ranks ninth (21.7%) and Ireland fifth from bottom (17.47%).