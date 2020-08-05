Romania ranks 39th for digital quality of life in 2020 , global study says

According to 2020 results of the Digital Quality of Life (DQL) research covering 81% of the global population (6.3 billion people), Romania ranks 39th in the world. The survey measured the internet affordability, quality & security.

The DQL Index 2020 says that Romania’s highest index is in the field of internet quality. Romania takes 28th place and outperforms Slovakia, Poland, Russia, and Ukraine, to name a few.

Romania has room for improvement in terms of internet affordability. Ranking 53rd, Romania is lagging behind other Easter European countries and is only performing better than the Czech Republic.

E-government is Romania’s lowest ranking pillar. In the 59th position, the country has been outperformed by Bulgaria, Poland, Russia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, amongst others.

Romania is one of the handful of countries where the stability of the internet connection slightly increased during the WFH setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the survey took into account the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on internet quality, among other factors, such as internet affordability, electronic government, e-security, and electronic infrastructure.

The Digital Quality of Life (DQL) index is published annually based on research conducted by the privacy protection company Surfshark. Researchers measure internet quality, affordability, e-security, online government services, and e-infrastructure. This year’s edition of the DQL research concluded that 7 out of 10 countries with the highest digital quality of life are in Europe, with Denmark taking the global lead among 85 countries. Overall worldwide, Scandinavian countries excel in offering high-quality digital wellbeing to their citizens.

Regionally, Canada stands out as a country with the highest digital quality of life in the Americas while Japan takes the leading position in Asia. Among countries in Africa, people in South Africa enjoy the highest quality of their digital lives whereas New Zealand leads in Oceania, outperforming Australia in various digital areas.

Key global findings of the research:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on internet stability. 49 of 85 countries experienced drops in mobile and 44 in broadband speed due to the WFH setting.

High inequality in affordability: people in 75% of the researched countries have to work more than the global average to afford the internet.

E-security, e-infrastructure, and e-government have a more significant correlation with the digital quality of life than GDP per capita.

“Any country’s digital advancement and people’s online experiences have tangible relation to its economic potential and population’s overall wellbeing. To demonstrate this coherence, we are continuing our annual Digital Quality of Life research project that investigates multiple factors influencing people’s online experiences,” explains Dom Dimas, Head of DQL research at Surfshark. “The index aims to overlook any country’s digital preparedness’s status quo and establish a common ground for further conversation.”

The researchers found out that the best quality internet in the world is in Singapore, followed by Sweden and the Netherlands, whereas the internet, combining both mobile and broadband, is most affordable in Israel, Canada and Azerbaijan.

The United Kingdom, France and Lithuania stand out globally for their e-security while Singapore, the UK and the US lead in the advancement of e-governance services. The last pillar examining the countries by their electronic infrastructure development level ranks the United Arab Emirates, Sweden and Denmark as global leaders in this area.

The Digital Quality of Life study showed that none of the researched countries crossed the threshold of 0.8, and no country made it to the top three in all of the pillars, reflecting room for improvement in all digital areas.

The Top 20 countries in the 2020 DQL index are (in the descending order): Denmark, Sweden, Canada, France, Norway, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Israel, Japan, Poland, Finland, Singapore, Estonia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, New Zealand, Spain, Australia, and Italy.