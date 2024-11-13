Romania Recorded 6th Highest Agricultural Growth in EU Last Year
In 2023, EU agricultural production was valued at €537.1 billion in basic prices, down 1.5% from 2022 (€545.4 billion), according to data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office.
The highest growth rates were recorded in Hungary (+26%) and Slovakia (+12%). Romania recorded the sixth highest growth in the EU.
This slight drop from the peak value of output in 2022 ended the upward trend that had started in 2010. This change in nominal value reflected the balance of a fall in the volume of output (-2.3 %) and slight rise in the nominal price for agricultural goods and services (+0.8 %).
