Romania, Rheinmetall to build world’s most modern powder plant

Romania, together with Rheinmetall, will build the world’s most modern ammunition powder factory in the town of Victoria, Brașov County, the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEDAT) announced. The €535 million investment is scheduled to begin in 2026 and be completed within three years, creating 700 direct jobs in the area.

Economy Minister Radu Miruţă signed the contract for this investment in Germany on Wednesday. “This is why I insist that state-owned companies be headed by professionals: so that strategic investments like this have the right framework and people,” Miruţă said. Rheinmetall is Europe’s largest arms manufacturer.

According to a press release, on Wednesday in Germany, Minister Radu Miruță, representing the Government of Romania, finalized the contractual framework for carrying out a strategic investment in Victoria, Brașov County: a greenfield ammunition powder factory, which has the potential to be the most advanced in the world.

According to the same source, the Romanian state, together with Rheinmetall, Europe’s largest defense manufacturer, will produce in Romania the powder needed by the defense industry, both for domestic demand and for the entire region.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger and high-ranking officials – NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, Bulgarian President Rumen Radem.

“Today’s ceremony comes after several intense weeks of discussions and negotiations, of serious work, with respect for partners, but with the firmness to defend Romania’s interest”, MEDAT states.

“When I took office, I found a contract with commercial provisions considered “nailed in”. I could not accept less advantageous conditions than we have today for Romania. Today, I demonstrated that, if you negotiate correctly and firmly, you can change even what others said was impossible”, declares the Minister of Economy, Radu Miruţă.

By reopening discussions and invoking the principles of symmetrical commercial arrangements, Romania secured veto rights over major decisions, the mandatory involvement of Romanian suppliers in the project, fair licensing costs, and a clearly quantified stake for the Romanian state, according to the statement.

“Compared to the contractual form inherited by the current minister, the negotiations generated savings of over €93 million for the Romanian state. This result was made possible with the support of the Presidential Administration and the Prime Minister, as well as thanks to a team of skilled professionals, including the minister’s development adviser, Remus Cotuț, who has earned the respect of the German partners,” the statement adds.

According to the same source, the investment is valued at €535 million, with construction of the ammunition powder factory scheduled to begin in 2026 and last three years. The project is expected to create 700 new direct jobs in the area. With this investment, MEDAT further notes, Romania secures the raw material needed for its defense industry and strengthens its role as a relevant regional player in the sector.

“This is why I insist that state-owned companies must be led by professionals: so that strategic investments like this have the right framework and the right people. I do not yield. And I will not yield when Romania’s interest is at stake,” declared Minister Radu Miruță.

Other Rheinmetall investments

The European defense giant Rheinmetall announced on Tuesday that it intends to produce gunpowder and 155 mm artillery shells in Bulgaria under two joint venture agreements, with a combined investment of over €1 billion. Rheinmetall, one of the biggest beneficiaries of Europe’s efforts to modernize its defense capabilities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has sought to establish joint ventures across the continent in a bid to strengthen its production capacity, Reuters reports.

Former Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria’s ruling center-right GERB party, said in a Facebook post on Monday that he met with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger at the company’s headquarters in Düsseldorf to discuss the two joint factories. Borissov stated that he began talks with Papperger in March about potential joint production, and that Bulgaria and Rheinmetall are now preparing plans to manufacture gunpowder and charges, as well as 155 mm shells, in compliance with NATO standards. The agreements are expected to be finalized within the next three weeks.

Rheinmetall is investing in several European countries to build new capacities and maintains alliances with other defense companies, including Italy’s Leonardo and U.S.-based Lockheed Martin, to help meet demand in its main markets—Europe, Germany, and Ukraine. Last year, Rheinmetall acquired a majority stake in Automecanica Mediaș, and last month it announced that it would produce Lynx armored vehicles there.