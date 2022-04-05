Romania, the cheapest broadband price in Eastern Europe, survey says

3,356 fixed-line broadband deals in 220 countries were analysed by broadband market experts at Cable.co.uk between 19 January 2022 and 30 March 2022.

There are 14 qualifying countries in the Eastern Europe region, all bar one of which are in the top half of the table, with one (Romania) making it into the top ten, and 11 others in the top 50. Overall the region averages USD 19.90 per month, making it the second cheapest region in the world. The cheapest three were Romania (USD 9.00, 8th), Bulgaria (USD 10.67, 12th) and Kosovo (USD 15.01, 23rd). The most expensive three were Slovenia (USD 45.61, 114th), Montenegro (USD 26.06, 53rd), and Croatia (USD 23.37, 50th).

The Baltics, comprising three countries, ranked entirely within the top 60, coming in second-cheapest overall regionally, with a regional average price of USD 19.19. Lithuania fared best in 15th place overall, with an average price of USD 11.13. Latvia followed, in 36th place overall with an average price of USD 18.08. Estonia trailed in third position, in 60th place overall and averaged USD 28.37 per month.

The 29 countries measured in Western Europe span the middle to the lower end of the table, with none in the top 50 and two in the bottom 50. The regional average price of USD 49.56 makes it the seventh cheapest of the 13 global regions overall. The cheapest in the region was Italy (USD 27.70, 58th), followed by Germany (USD 27.81, 59th) and France (USD 28.92, 61st). The most expensive was Norway (USD 89.10, 185th), followed by the Faroe Islands (USD 78.83, 176th) and Iceland (USD 69.65, 168th).

Of the 12 CIS nations in the table, with the exception of Turkmenistan, all can be found in the top 25 cheapest in the table, making it the cheapest region in the world for broadband. The region had an average monthly price of USD 13.96. The cheapest nations were Belarus (USD 7.39, 3rd), Ukraine (USD 7.40, 4th), and Russian Federation (USD 8.07, 5th). In comparison, the most expensive countries in the region were Turkmenistan (USD 46.28, 116th), Tajikistan (USD 15.38, 25th) and Azerbaijan (USD 15.00, 22nd).

On the other hand, Syria offers the world’s cheapest broadband, with an average cost of USD 2.15 per month. The African nation of Burundi is the most expensive place in the world to get fixed-line broadband, with an average package price of USD 429.95 per month.

Commenting on the findings of the research, Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, said: “This year we have noticed a greater weighting towards currency devaluation in the top half of the table. For example, first-place Syria, whose Syrian Pound has lost three-quarters of its value against the US dollar in the last 12 months.

Island nations such as those in the Caribbean and Oceania continue to present problems when it comes to providing cheap, fast connectivity options. Those lucky enough to have an undersea cable running close by tend to be able to offer it, where others have to lean into pricier hybrid satellite, 4G and/or WiMAX solutions.

It’s hard to see how more affordable connectivity for the general population will be coming anytime soon to those countries at the bottom of the table, plagued as they are with limitations that are geographical and geopolitical, and where there is a lack of desire in the marketplace for fixed-line broadband solutions.”

