Romania third in Europe on giving the most GDPR fines

New research from cybersecurity specialists ESET reveals the countries that have handed out the biggest GDPR related fines, with Romania ranking third.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Number of fines
|
Average fine
|
Total amount fined
|
1
|
Spain
|
273
|
€118,831
|
€32,440,810
|
2
|
Italy
|
75
|
€1,126,584
|
€84,493,770
|
3
|
Romania
|
60
|
€11,659
|
€699,550
|
4
|
Hungary
|
43
|
€18,881
|
€811,883
|
5
|
Norway
|
31
|
€49,527
|
€1,535,350
|
6
|
Germany
|
28
|
€1,756,673
|
€49,186,833
|
7
|
Sweden
|
26
|
€697,374
|
€18,131,730
|
8
|
Belgium
|
25
|
€40,720
|
€1,018,000
|
9
|
Poland
|
24
|
€86,242
|
€2,069,798
|
10
|
Bulgaria
|
20
|
€160,535
|
€3,210,690
Romania’s average GDPR fine stands at a very modest €11,659, which is actually one of the lowest in Europe, but the nation has still racked up a large number of fines, placing it third on our list. The most notable was that of Raiffeisen Bank at €150,000 – which pales in comparison to the kinds of fines faced by major companies in other countries. Instead, the fines in Romania were often much lower, usually totalling just a couple of thousand Euros.
The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) came into effect in 2018, and in that time, a large number of organisations have fallen foul of its rules.
In fact, over 650 fines have been issued relating to GDPR violations, totalling more than €280 million in just over three years.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Number of fines
|
Average fine
|
Total amount fined
|
1
|
The Netherlands
|
1
|
€450,000
|
€450,000
|
1
|
Isle Of Man
|
1
|
€13,500
|
€13,500
|
1
|
Malta
|
1
|
€5,000
|
€5,000
|
4
|
Slovakia
|
2
|
Unknown
|
Unknown
|
4
|
Croatia
|
2
|
Unknown
|
Unknown
|
6
|
Portugal
|
4
|
€106,000
|
€424,000
|
6
|
Iceland
|
4
|
€21,675
|
€86,700
|
8
|
United Kingdom
|
5
|
€8,850,000
|
€44,250,000
|
8
|
Estonia
|
5
|
€60,110
|
€300,548
|
8
|
Latvia
|
5
|
€48,650
|
€243,250