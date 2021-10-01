Romania third in Europe on giving the most GDPR fines

New research from cybersecurity specialists ESET reveals the countries that have handed out the biggest GDPR related fines, with Romania ranking third.

The research found Spain has given out the most GDPR fines, totalling 273. Spain is followed by Italy (75) and Romania (60) since 2018.

ESET conducted a study that analysed GDPR related penalties, looking at; the biggest fines companies have received, the most common reasons for GDPR fines and the countries handing out the most and largest fines.

The ten countries that have given out the most GDPR-related fines Rank Country Number of fines Average fine Total amount fined 1 Spain 273 €118,831 €32,440,810 2 Italy 75 €1,126,584 €84,493,770 3 Romania 60 €11,659 €699,550 4 Hungary 43 €18,881 €811,883 5 Norway 31 €49,527 €1,535,350 6 Germany 28 €1,756,673 €49,186,833 7 Sweden 26 €697,374 €18,131,730 8 Belgium 25 €40,720 €1,018,000 9 Poland 24 €86,242 €2,069,798 10 Bulgaria 20 €160,535 €3,210,690

Romania’s average GDPR fine stands at a very modest €11,659, which is actually one of the lowest in Europe, but the nation has still racked up a large number of fines, placing it third on our list. The most notable was that of Raiffeisen Bank at €150,000 – which pales in comparison to the kinds of fines faced by major companies in other countries. Instead, the fines in Romania were often much lower, usually totalling just a couple of thousand Euros.

The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) came into effect in 2018, and in that time, a large number of organisations have fallen foul of its rules.

In fact, over 650 fines have been issued relating to GDPR violations, totalling more than €280 million in just over three years.

The ten countries that have given out the least amount GDPR-related fines since 2018

Rank Country Number of fines Average fine Total amount fined 1 The Netherlands 1 €450,000 €450,000 1 Isle Of Man 1 €13,500 €13,500 1 Malta 1 €5,000 €5,000 4 Slovakia 2 Unknown Unknown 4 Croatia 2 Unknown Unknown 6 Portugal 4 €106,000 €424,000 6 Iceland 4 €21,675 €86,700 8 United Kingdom 5 €8,850,000 €44,250,000 8 Estonia 5 €60,110 €300,548 8 Latvia 5 €48,650 €243,250