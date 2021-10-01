BUSINESSCOMPANIES

Romania third in Europe on giving the most GDPR fines

By Romania Journal
0 10

New research from cybersecurity specialists ESET reveals the countries that have handed out the biggest GDPR related fines, with Romania ranking third.

The research found Spain has given out the most GDPR fines, totalling 273. Spain is followed by Italy (75) and Romania (60) since 2018.
ESET conducted a study that analysed  GDPR related penalties, looking at; the biggest fines companies have received, the most common reasons for GDPR fines and the countries handing out the most and largest fines.
The ten countries that have given out the most GDPR-related fines

Rank

Country

Number of fines

Average fine

Total amount fined

1

Spain

273

€118,831

€32,440,810

2

Italy

75

€1,126,584

€84,493,770

3

Romania

60

€11,659

€699,550

4

Hungary

43

€18,881

€811,883

5

Norway

31

€49,527

€1,535,350

6

Germany

28

€1,756,673

€49,186,833

7

Sweden

26

€697,374

€18,131,730

8

Belgium

25

€40,720

€1,018,000

9

Poland

24

€86,242

€2,069,798

10

Bulgaria

20

€160,535

€3,210,690

 

Romania’s average GDPR fine stands at a very modest €11,659, which is actually one of the lowest in Europe, but the nation has still racked up a large number of fines, placing it third on our list. The most notable was that of Raiffeisen Bank at €150,000 which pales in comparison to the kinds of fines faced by major companies in other countries. Instead, the fines in Romania were often much lower, usually totalling just a couple of thousand Euros.

The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) came into effect in 2018, and in that time, a large number of organisations have fallen foul of its rules.

In fact, over 650 fines have been issued relating to GDPR violations, totalling more than €280 million in just over three years.

The ten countries that have given out the least amount GDPR-related fines since 2018

Rank

Country

Number of fines

Average fine

Total amount fined

1

The Netherlands

1

€450,000

€450,000

1

Isle Of Man

1

€13,500

€13,500

1

Malta

1

€5,000

€5,000

4

Slovakia

2

Unknown

Unknown

4

Croatia

2

Unknown

Unknown

6

Portugal

4

€106,000

€424,000

6

Iceland

4

€21,675

€86,700

8

United Kingdom

5

€8,850,000

€44,250,000

8

Estonia

5

€60,110

€300,548

8

Latvia

5

€48,650

€243,250

 

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More