Romania to Build Ammo Powder Factory in Brașov with €500M Investment

By Romania Journal
Romania, through the Romanian state, and the German company Rheinmetall have signed an agreement to build a powder factory for ammunition in Victoria, Brașov County, the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEDAT) announced. The investment is estimated at approximately 500 million euros and will create approximately 700 jobs.

The final agreement was signed at the Victoria Palace, in the presence of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Economy Minister Radu Miruță, and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. Ilie Bolojan stated that “it is a rapid materialization of the Romania-Germany Action Plan, signed a few months ago”.

Romania obtained better conditions following the renegotiation
According to the Ministry of Economy, the initial agreement with the German company was renegotiated, giving Romania additional benefits worth over €93 million. Agreed changes include:
• Half of €47 million from EU funding will go to Romania, not just the German company;
• License fees reduced from 8% to 6%;
• Rent for the industrial platform increased from €6 million to €9 million.

Minister Radu Miruță stated Romania will have veto power on major company decisions, such as loans or share sales. Additionally, part of the supply chain must involve Romanian firms to boost the local defense industry.

The factory will be among the most modern in the world.

Rheinmetall-Victoria SA, which will manage the investment, will produce double- and triple-base powders used in artillery ammunition. The facility will have a production capacity of 60,000 charges and 300,000 modular charges, among the largest globally. It will also produce 200 tons of powder for domestic needs, mainly 120 mm and medium calibers. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with production expected two years later.

Romania is a main beneficiary of EU SAFE funds. The project is part of the EU SAFE initiative – Security Action for Europe – a temporary program offering low-interest loans for defense investments. Romania has been allocated €16.68 billion, the second-largest among member states. The final project list must be submitted to the European Commission by November 29, with investment plans to be approved by CSAT in the second half of the month.

“We are very close to finalizing the exact projects to be developed and financed through the EU SAFE program. What we are doing these days is completing negotiations to access EU SAFE funds, which we expect to finish in the second half of this month,” announced the Prime Minister.

Romania Journal
