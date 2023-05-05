Romania to have a committee for artificial intelligence

The Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja announced that Romania will have a Committee for Artificial Intelligence in which the “brilliant minds” from the country and the diaspora will be attracted and who will have the task of coordinating the development of this field, but also of fixing some ethical limits.”

Sebastian Burduja signed the order establishing, organizing and operating the committee, and the document was published in the Official Gazette. “Artificial Intelligence is very important because it changes the future of humanity. We have a way of working regarding the strategy in the field of artificial intelligence and the strategic framework. We propose that in a few months the strategy will be complete. This committee brings together the great minds of Romania in the country and from the diaspora, from mathematicians, philosophers to scientists who will set this sector, including the ethical limits, how far we will be able to go with artificial intelligence”, Sebastian Burduja said in a statement.

The Romanian Committee for Artificial Intelligence is an advisory body under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Romania, with the technical secretariat provided by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization (MCID).

The committee has the mission of making proposals regarding the regulation, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of artificial intelligence activities, as well as its development in Romania.

“The main objective of the Committee is to create an artificial intelligence ecosystem based on excellence, trust and compliance with ethical principles, coherent, performing and sustainable, which generates added value in social and economic terms through the use of artificial intelligence technologies, to promote and support research-development-innovation and education/training in this field, to increase the number of local specialists and to bring to fruition the contribution of the private environment and Romanian citizens abroad, aiming to stimulate the large-scale adoption of the field of artificial intelligence in Romania“, the press release states.

The committee will include specialists in the field of artificial intelligence and related fields, entrepreneurs, scientific researchers, teaching staff, students and pupils from pre-university and university education, representatives of the public administration, any other persons who have a direct connection or proven interest in the development of the field of intelligence artificial and for the achievement of the Committee’s goals.

Committee members will be organized in four functional areas: the academic and research environment, the private environment, the public environment and civil society.

Minister: Tax exemption in IT has proved its usefulness. The assessment must be done until 2026

The 10% tax exemption on salary income, granted to some employees in the IT sector, has proven its usefulness, but the Romanian authorities will have to make an assessment until 2026 and see “what will continue beyond this date”, he said. stated, on Friday, for StartupCafe.ro, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja (PNL).

“In my capacity as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, I must support this facility that Romania has granted to the IT sector, I believe that it has proven its usefulness in these years and we end up looking at the increase in importance the IT sector in the Romanian economy. We are talking about a substantial growth, up to around 8% of the GDP, and a workforce of several hundred thousand programmers, extremely productive and which has brought us a good name for Romania all over the world, also attracting investments important foreigners. All the major players in the global IT market are present in Romania and most of them have the presence of thousands of IT specialists. So I think this facility has proven its worth. Of course, in the entirety of all fiscal reform measures, in accordance with the principles agreed with the World Bank, the European Commission and the main directions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the evaluation must be done until 2026 and see what will continue beyond this date. I repeat, as Minister of Digitization, I can only support the current scheme to stimulate the IT sector,” Minister Burduja told StartupCafe.ro.

The order of the Ministers of Digitization, Education, Labor and Finance regarding the inclusion in the activity of creating computer programs was published in the Official Gazette this week, which refers to the extension of the salary tax exemption to programmers in the public sector.

The World Bank recommended to Romania the elimination of the tax exemption for workers in the IT, agriculture and construction sectors, according to a consulting report submitted to the Ministry of Finance, quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.