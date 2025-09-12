The budget for this year’s revenue and expenditure of the state-owned defense industry company Pirochim SA Victoria, controlled by the Ministry of Economy, provides for investment expenses worth 575 million lei (more than EUR 113 million), according to the order approving the document, which has just entered into force, less than 4 months before the end of the year.

The Romanian ammunition powder manufacturer estimates revenues of only 5.6 million lei for 2025, as well as expenses of 7.4 million lei, which would result in a loss of about 1.8 million lei – figures in line with the company’s results reported last year.

In June 2025, the Pirochim SA AGM approved the increase in the state-owned company’s share capital by 479.3 million lei, an amount allocated by the Ministry of Economy to finance “investments necessary to protect essential national security interests and which refer to the production of weapons, ammunition and war material (…)”, the company having “the obligation to clearly highlight military activities in its accounting”.

The Minister of Economy, Radu Miruță, recently signed, in Germany, the finalization of the contractual framework through which Pirochim, in association with the German defense giant Rheinmetall, will build from scratch “a powder factory for ammunition, which has the chance to be the most efficient in the world”, according to the ministry.

The total investment value is 535 million euros, and construction works should start next year and last 3 years. The project has already secured a non-reimbursable EU financing of 47 million euros, through the European Defense Fund. It is estimated that, after the start of production, the Pirochim-Rheinmetall joint venture, which will operate the factory, will have annual sales of over 601 million lei, with a net profit of more than 118 million lei.