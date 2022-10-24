Romania will reach the milestone of 25,000 registered electric vehicles by year-end

LEKTRI.CO, one of the most important players in the field of electric mobility in Romania, presents the e-mobility index for the first nine months of this year. According to the centralized data, the specialists announce that the total number of electric vehicles registered in Romania has exceeded 21,000 units, and by the end of the year they estimate reaching the milestone of 25,000 units.

According to the mentioned index, between January and September 2022, 8,375 new electric vehicles were registered, thus accumulating a total of 21,258 units in Romania. At the same time, the last month of Q3 brought the highest number of electric cars this year. With an increase of over 250% compared to the same month last year, September 2022 saw 1,373 registrations.

“The electric mobility market is in a continuous process of evolution, the numbers prove this, especially in the last two years. The adoption of electric vehicles is becoming an increasingly visible trend among Romanians, and the growth of this market must also be supported by a solid dedicated infrastructure. The prospects are optimistic in this regard, and the innovations in the field help us to maintain the accelerated pace of development of this segment”, said Claudiu Suma, CEO of LEKTRI.CO.

Dacia Spring continues to be in the top of Romanians’ preferences, registering 642 registered units in September alone. In total, in the current year, 4,168 Dacia Spring units were registered – an increase of almost 50% compared to 2021 -, followed by the Tesla Model 3, with 651 registrations in 2022.

In the general ranking, Dacia Spring stands out with 7,234 units, in second place is Renault ZOE – with 2,084, followed by VW E-UP – with 1,175 units. The high-end segment (which includes models from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche) registered 82 new registrations in the first nine months of this year.

Regarding the charging infrastructure, if we consider only public chargers, without restrictions, the most used are AC Type 2 and fast-charger CCS/CHAdeMO. According to the Plugshare portal, there are 2,896 public chargers in Romania, and the number of public charging locations has reached 1,313.