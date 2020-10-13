Romanian and Eastern European video games to be promoted and discounted on Steam during Dev.Play 2020

Dev.Play, the game development conference for Eastern Europe, which will take place digitally this year, offers never before seen visibility to Romanian and Eastern European games on Steam, the worldwide famous video game digital distribution service and online gaming platform by Valve. An Eastern European games page powered by Dev.Play will promote new games which will soon be released on the platform while also offering notable discounts to already popular games on Steam, developed in Romania and its neighboring countries. These discounts will be available during 1st – 8th of November 2020, in the same week with Dev.Play. The conference will take place fully online between 3-4 November 2020.

A good number of great games developed in the Eastern Europe region are set to be released on Steam in the coming months, the Dev.Play page on Steam promoting upcoming titles such as Unbound: Worlds Apart (developed by Alien Pixel), a game gearing up for launch that has build a considerable community of fans following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019 and Door Kickers 2: Task Force North (developed by KillHouse Games), one of the most expected indie games of 2020 by fans of tactical strategy games.

Among the Eastern European video games already known to the public that will enjoy a consistent discount are titles such as the insanely fast paced party game Move or Die from Romania (developed by Those Awesome Guys), the post-apocalyptic RPG Underrail from Serbia (created by Stygian Software) or the tremendous hack and slash RPG Victor Vran from Bulgaria (created by Haemimont Games). The Romanian and Eastern European games will benefit from discounts of up to 80%.

“Having a dedicated section on the first page of Steam during Dev.Play, the most important video games from Romania and Eastern Europe will reach millions of gamers around the world. This action once again strengthens the position of the conference in the region as a promoter of local video games”, said Cătălin Butnariu, Dev.Play founder and President of RGDA.

Valve representatives will also join a special roundtable at Dev.Play conference to discuss best practices for publishing games on Steam, a hot topic for independent game developers interested to self-publish their titles.

Additionally, starting today, Dev.Play opens pre-registrations for its workshops, which will be longer sessions that go in-depth on a given topic.

All workshops will offer valuable knowledge to participants. To name just two of them, Dave Pimm, Lecturer at the University of Suffolk, returns to Dev.Play to offer an introduction on the role of dramaturgy in the creative process of game designers and Gwen Foster, a specialist in business development, publishing, and production in gaming will teach indie devs how to attract the interest of publishers and investors for their game projects.

Places for most of these workshops are limited and attendance will be curated, based on a registration form. The full list of workshops, registration links as well as eligibility to register for a seat are listed on the event’s dedicated page here https://dev-play.ro/panels-workshops/

“There have been several online events in our industry this year, Dev.Play has its unique place in the community and its own traditional audience so we are excited to join this long list of digital events. The new online format brings both challenges and opportunities and we’re determined to provide a great experience to our participants. We invite everybody to register for the conference and sign up for the workshops as soon as possible, as we expect some of those to fill fast”, added Cătălin Butnariu.

The 2-days online conference will have over 30 international speakers, specialized workshops available and business matchmaking tools to set up online meetings with other attendees. Dev.Play also has additional opportunities for indie game developers, pitching sessions with publishers & investors a virtual expo showcasing indie games, the Nordic Games Discovery Contest, and the traditional Awards Gala to celebrate the best games showcased at the event.

The full list of Dev.Play announced speakers can be found here https://dev-play.ro/speakers/. The agenda and conference schedule will be made public in the following weeks.