Romanian-born entrepreneur from Sillicon Valley to invest EUR 5 M in robot plant in Oradea

Braintronix company based in Cluj, endorsed by George Haber, born in Oradea, but now a successful entrepreneur in Sillicon Valley, U.S., dubbed as the richest Romanian in the United States, will put EUR 5 million in an industrial robots plant in the Eurobusiness II Industrial Park in Oradea, western Romania, as announced by Oradea City Hall that owns the industrial park.

The new production unit will be built on a 20,000-sqm plot of land, with the production facility, the operational lines and the offices stretching on 12,000 sqm.

Braintronix, operating on the engineering and natural science R&D sector, boasting a team of international Romanian-born experts in robotics, computer vision, 4.0 logistics and tech and robotics venture capital, plans to hire 40 people for the future factory in Oradea, mainly engineers.

The investment comes amid growing interest worldwide for the cobots, meaning the autonomous mobile robots, collaborative robots, which will replace humans in certain fields. Programmed by the coders, these cobots will efficiently cut the production and staff costs, while increasing productivity in certain areas affected by the lack of human labour force.

Braintronix reported a turnover of over RON 1.2 billion in 2018, and losses worth RON 400,000.

Their future project in Oradea is endorsed by International Technology Solutions, a tech investment firm owned by Adrian Diaconu and George Haber, who was born in Oradea, Romania, but who is now one of the richest Romanians in the U.S., with an estimated fortune of USD 100 million.

Haber graduated the Technion Electronics University in Haifa, Israel, in 1988 and left to California to work in Silicon Valley, where he also set up his first business CompCore Multimedia,which converted films from DVDs on computers. His second business was GigaPixel that he sold later on for USD 180 million.