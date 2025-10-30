Romanian-Bulgarian Consortium Wins A8 Motorway Târgu Neamț–Târgu Frumos Contract
The National Road Investment Company (CNIR) awarded the Romanian-Bulgarian association Danlin XXL (Lider)-Groma Hold Ltd-Intertranscom Impex-Evropeiski Patishta the contract for the construction of the first section of the A8 Târgu Neamț (Moțca) – Iași – Ungheni Highway, respectively the Târgu Neamț (Moțca) – Târgu Frumos section.
The consortium of Romanian and Bulgarian builders was declared the winner with a bid of 4.76 billion lei, and the design and construction contract can be signed if no objections are filed within 10 days. The total duration of this section is 46 months, of which 10 months for design and 36 months for construction.
“The builder of this section of the Moțca-Iași-Ungheni Motorway has undertaken, according to the tender documentation, to prioritize the execution of a segment with a length of 5.5 kilometers to ensure the connection between Moțca, DN 2/section III of the Unirii-A8 Motorway, the Leghin-Târgu Neamț lot and the Moldovei A7 Motorway, the Bacău-Pașcani section. This segment must be completed, as a priority, within 12 months to synchronize the projects,” said the general director of CNIR, Gabriel Budescu.
Section 1 Târgu Neamț (Moțca) – Târgu Frumos in Iași County is 27 kilometers long and presents the following technical challenges: 36 bridges and passages with a total length of 8.5 kilometers (the passage at km. 27 with a length of 1100 meters) 4 tunnels with a total length of 1.7 kilometers 3 road junctions (Moțca junction DN 24, Pașcani junction DJ 208 and Târgu Frumos junction DN 28 B).
