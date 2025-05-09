On Europe Day and in the wake of the 2025 Romanian Business Leaders Summit, held under the theme “Trust in Romania,” the Romanian entrepreneurial community has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the values and membership of the European Union.

As Romania approaches a presidential election, the Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) community warns against the rise of anti-European rhetoric fueled by electoral pressures. “Entrepreneurs will not remain silent in the face of such deviations,” the organization emphasized. “Romania’s future lies in a united, free, and prosperous Europe. We will not tolerate any steps backwards, and any attempt to deviate from European values and Romania’s EU path will be met with strong opposition from the business community.”

The 2025 RBL Summit welcomed both presidential candidates in an open and balanced dialogue, reflecting the organization’s commitment to democratic engagement. However, RBL clarified that this openness does not dilute their firm alignment with Western values and support for the candidate who credibly upholds those principles.

The entrepreneurial community firmly states that Romania’s direction must remain clear and irreversible: towards the European Union, NATO, and the OECD. These affiliations, RBL argues, are foundational to Romania’s democratic and prosperous future.

Moreover, the business environment rejects populist temptations—be it tax breaks, preferential treatment, or protectionist measures. What entrepreneurs are calling for is a stable economy, a balanced state budget, a predictable tax framework, and a robust rule of law. This includes independent justice and transparent, professional public institutions.

RBL strongly opposes any rhetoric promoting nationalization, forced interventions in company ownership, or discriminatory taxation targeting multinationals and foreign investors. “Such approaches undermine economic performance, erode investor confidence, and will bring no real benefits to Romanian society,” the organization stated.

“Investment follows trust—and trust is not earned through empty declarations, but through real action: through meaningful reforms, combating waste and corruption, advancing digitalization, and professionalizing public administration,” the statement concluded.