Romanian business process automation company opens office in the U.S.

DocProcess, the Romanian business process automation company, has announced the opening of a commercial office in the United States. Salim Sunderji, the newly appointed CEO of the Group, will head the office opened in Austin, Texas.

“When we joined forces with Morphosis Capital, we developed a strategy to expand to new markets and become a global player. We want to be present in major markets worldwide not only through the services we offer but also through local offices. Opening a commercial office in the US is a natural step in our development considering that the market is renowned for its high interest in innovative technologies, including in the area of business process automation,” stated Liviu Apolozan, President and VP of Strategy, DocProcess.

Salim Sunderji, who will lead the Austin office, will focus on building a local team and attracting new clients on the US market. In addition to developing the US operations, Salim Sunderji is also responsible for setting up global partnerships and expanding DocProcess services in the UK, Middle East and India.

“We are considering partnerships with various integrators to accelerate the use of DocProcess’s products by US companies. The major advantage of DocProcess’s Business Ecosystem Automation platform is that it suits all types of companies, regardless of the industry in which they operate. Without changing their work infrastructure or internal processes, companies can improve and streamline their business operations through our customized solutions. I expect DocProcess solutions to be in high demand on the US market, where the global pandemic has changed the way companies work, and the way they collaborate with each other and with public institutions,” said Salim Sunderji, Group CEO and Head of DocProcess’s US office.

The Austin office is the third DocProcess location opened outside Romania. In 2018, the company inaugurated a research and development center in Grenoble, followed by a commercial office in Paris, in April 2020. Out of the 63 DocProcess employees, 17 are based outside of Romania.

With the renewed urgency felt by companies worldwide to further their digital transformation efforts, DocProcess expects the demand for automation solutions to grow rapidly on the US, Middle Eastern, European, and Asian markets. According to a survey conducted by PwC, 48% of CFOs plan to accelerate automation and other new ways of working, while 49% of CEOs will significantly increase their investments in digital transformation.

The key benefits of Business Ecosystem Automation are the acceleration of business processes (including invoice processing), a substantial reduction of payment delays, cash savings, as well as improved decision-making due to real-time access to quality data.

Undergoing digital transformation has been identified as a driver for agility, flexibility and scalability. It allows companies to rapidly and seamlessly integrate a large number of new clients, partners and suppliers, regardless of their technological capabilities. In the context of the WFH model that has become increasingly widespread since 2020, Business Ecosystem Automation offers connectivity anytime and anywhere, as long as there is an internet connection.