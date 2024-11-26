Romanian Businessmen Association: Romania at a Crossroads

“Romania is navigating a period of profound political, social, and economic turmoil. The recent presidential elections have exposed structural vulnerabilities and chronic dysfunctions within mainstream political parties and democratic mechanisms. It is clear that now, more than ever, we need rapid regrouping and reorganization to maintain the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic trajectory,” says a press release by the Romanian Businessmen Association (AOAR).

The association argues that the past days have shown just how susceptible our political system is to populism and external influences. “Alarmingly, simplistic messages that reduce complex issues to facile solutions are gaining traction, feeding people’s frustrations and fears. Phrases like “Love will save Romania,” or “Romania can only be saved by God and Eminescu,” and other mystical rhetoric are harmful at a time when the country needs decisions grounded in hard work, competence, and clear strategies.”

In their view, there are some necessary actions to maintain Romania’s European and Euro-Atlantic Direction.

Implementation of PNRR Reforms

Further delays risk jeopardizing access to essential funds for infrastructure development and economic modernization. Fiscal Responsibility

Populist policies leading to debt accumulation must be halted, and a sustainable budget must be restored. Democracy Strengthening

Clear measures are needed to counter disinformation and manipulation on social media—issues that were exploited during this electoral campaign.

The Role of Entrepreneurs:

Entrepreneurs drive economic growth, create jobs, and contribute to the development of local communities.

Their innovation and investments are essential to improving the population’s standard of living.

“Romania cannot afford to remain trapped in a vicious cycle of crises and indecision. Amid this chaos, we welcome Ilie Bolojan’s appointment as leader of the PNL. His leadership marks a vital strategic step toward revitalizing the party. Similar changes are necessary within the PSD.

It is time to regroup and work together without resorting to easy or mystical solutions. The modern voter is no longer a passive beneficiary of populist measures but is part of an emerging, independent class with its own expectations and ideas. As a society, we must channel this energy into constructive dialogue and provide real answers to people’s needs.

Our European and Euro-Atlantic Future Depends on Concrete, Committed, and Responsible Actions,” concludes the association.