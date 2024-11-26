Romanian Businessmen Association: Romania at a Crossroads

“Romania is navigating a period of profound political, social, and economic turmoil. The recent presidential elections have exposed structural vulnerabilities and chronic dysfunctions within mainstream political parties and democratic mechanisms. It is clear that now, more than ever, we need rapid regrouping and reorganization to maintain the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic trajectory,” says a press release by the Romanian Businessmen Association (AOAR).
The association argues that the past days have shown just how susceptible our political system is to populism and external influences. “Alarmingly, simplistic messages that reduce complex issues to facile solutions are gaining traction, feeding people’s frustrations and fears. Phrases like “Love will save Romania,” or “Romania can only be saved by God and Eminescu,” and other mystical rhetoric are harmful at a time when the country needs decisions grounded in hard work, competence, and clear strategies.”
In their view, there are some necessary actions to maintain Romania’s European and Euro-Atlantic Direction.
- Implementation of PNRR Reforms
Further delays risk jeopardizing access to essential funds for infrastructure development and economic modernization.
- Fiscal Responsibility
Populist policies leading to debt accumulation must be halted, and a sustainable budget must be restored.
- Democracy Strengthening
Clear measures are needed to counter disinformation and manipulation on social media—issues that were exploited during this electoral campaign.
The Role of Entrepreneurs:
- Entrepreneurs drive economic growth, create jobs, and contribute to the development of local communities.
- Their innovation and investments are essential to improving the population’s standard of living.
“Romania cannot afford to remain trapped in a vicious cycle of crises and indecision. Amid this chaos, we welcome Ilie Bolojan’s appointment as leader of the PNL. His leadership marks a vital strategic step toward revitalizing the party. Similar changes are necessary within the PSD.
It is time to regroup and work together without resorting to easy or mystical solutions. The modern voter is no longer a passive beneficiary of populist measures but is part of an emerging, independent class with its own expectations and ideas. As a society, we must channel this energy into constructive dialogue and provide real answers to people’s needs.
Our European and Euro-Atlantic Future Depends on Concrete, Committed, and Responsible Actions,” concludes the association.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002