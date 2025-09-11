The Klass Wagen Group, a Romanian car rental company currently operating in Romania, Hungary, and Portugal, is launching the Autozentrum brand and opening its first subsidiary in Germany, becoming the first Romanian company to sell used cars on the German market. The initiative is a strategic move that reverses the historical trend of car imports and marks the beginning of the Klass Wagen Autozentrum European network, through which the group intends to sell used cars directly to B2B and B2C customers in Western Europe.

“If we started in 2009 by buying cars from Germany, we are returning there after 16 years, this time not to buy, but to sell. It’s an achievement with a strong emotional charge, but above all proof of our maturity as a business. We have grown based on the values of transparency, seriousness, and adaptability. And now, with the Autozentrum brand, we want to bring these values to the heart of Europe,” says Norbert Sabou, CEO of Klass Wagen.

The new location in Spaichingen, Baden-Württemberg, is the result of an initial investment of over €1 million and is part of a broader strategy to launch a European network for the sale of used cars under the Klass Wagen Autozentrum umbrella. The group plans to open one or two more locations in Germany by 2026.

“Our experience in building trusting relationships, regardless of cultural barriers, together with our know-how in the European automotive market, gives us the ability to adapt to the specifics of each market and the needs of the customers we serve,” says Ferencz Moricz, Chief Commercial Officer of Klass Wagen.

The slogan for the launch campaign of the Autozentrum brand in Germany is Der Richtige Preis fur das richtige Auto / The right price for the right car.

“It is indeed a paradigm shift. For decades, Romanians have been going to Germany to buy used cars. It is a bold project and proof that trust in Romanian brands can be built beyond borders,” adds Norbert Sabou.

The new subsidiary in Germany aims to sell at least 500 units by 2026 and achieve an estimated turnover of €8–9 million.

“Autozentrum’s long-term goal is to enter the B2C used car sales market under the Klass Wagen Autozentrum brand in each of the countries where the company operates,” adds Norbert Sabou.

The Klass Wagen Group currently sells approximately 2,000 used cars annually in the wholesale segment across Europe, generating sales of over €35 million per year. Starting this year, Klass Wagen has also begun selling to end customers, noting a demand for quality used cars with a certified history.

The Autozentrum brand offers more than 25 brands and 57 car models for sale, ranging in age from 1 to 4 years. The group’s representatives rely on reliability and transparency, in a context where customers make their purchasing decisions based on access to complete and verifiable information about the car – detailed photos, technical reports, and video calls for presentation.

The process of opening a company in Germany came with significant challenges: complex bureaucracy, strict financial transparency requirements, and a different perception of companies from Eastern Europe.

“We quickly understood that trust is earned differently in Germany. We had experiences that confirmed that, unfortunately, we still start at a disadvantage when we say we are from Romania. Even if we sometimes start with a more reserved perception from customers, this represents an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate through seriousness, transparency, and results that we are a reliable partner. For this reason, our approach is always direct and to the point,” explains Ferencz Moricz, Chief Commercial Officer at Klass Wagen.

The group relies on consistency, direct communication, and complete transparency in the bidding and delivery process. Customers in all European markets – whether in Germany, Romania, Hungary, or Portugal – will be able to purchase well-maintained cars with verifiable histories at a fair price.