Romanian chain Annabella takes over 87 Profi, Mega stores

Ahold Delhaize will sell 87 Profi and Mega Image stores in Romania to Annabella, a chain operated by the Mutu family. The sale complies with Ahold Delhaize’s post-closing commitments to the Romanian Competition Council, as announced on January 3, 2025, following the acquisition of Profi.

Of the 87 stores to be divested, 82 are currently operated by Profi, while the remaining five are run by Mega Image, Ahold Delhaize’s other supermarket brand on the Romanian market, according to a company statement. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including merger clearance by the competition authority. Completion is expected by the end of 2025.

Annabella is the first local retailer to surpass 100 stores, both through organic growth and via takeovers and acquisitions. For example, in 2023, the company, controlled by the Mutu family, acquired 12 Best Market stores from another local entrepreneur, Ion Șoloman.

Following this deal, the Annabella brand will expand into the Bucharest market with 21 stores. Additional stores will open in Ilfov, Prahova, Giurgiu, and Brașov. Founded in 1994, the company has a turnover of over €100 million and has so far expanded across Vâlcea, Argeș, Dâmbovița, Gorj, and Olt counties with stores ranging from 200 m² to 2,000 m², developed under three retail concepts: Annabella A-Z, Annabella Zilnic, and Annabella Standard. The company employs over 1,200 people.