Romanian coder gets USD 3 M for his fintech startup

The fintech startup Aurelia, a financial automation platform founded by the Romanian Sebastian Trif, obtained an investment of 3 million dollars through a financing round led by Blossom Capital, a venture capital investment fund that invests in investment services, internet and startups.

The financial platform simplifies financial management and is intended for small businesses. Aurelia, based in Bucharest, London and Tallinn, allows users to connect their bank accounts and accounting tools and thus helps companies (through plugins) to track their money and pay taxes.

Startup founder Sebastian Trif says that “we see a lot of fintech applications and banks trying to incorporate all the needs of a business, but many small businesses are reluctant to move their company’s operations into a new product.”

Sebastian Trif added that Aurelia competes with smart banking solutions for SMEs, such as Tide, Revolut for Business and Wise for Business, which have more limited features.

Aurelia is to launch the beta platform in Estonia, Romania, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The startup was founded in April 2021 by a team of engineers and developers, one of the co-founders of Aurelia being Jasper August Tootsi.

Sebastian Trif, the founder of Aurelia, worked at Wise (formerly TransferWise), a domestic and international money transfer service launched in early 2011. The British fintech Wise was listed on the London Stock Exchange through a direct public offering, being the largest operation of this kind carried out so far on the English capital market. Sebastian Trif also worked at the American bank J.P. Morgan and Kivvik.