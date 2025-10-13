Romanian Companies & Assets Approved for Acquisition by Carrier

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction by which Carrier Global Corporation, United States of America, intends to acquire the companies AHI Carrier România SRL, AHI Carrier Hungary HVAC Kft., Hungary, AHI Carrier CZ S.R.O., Czech Republic, and certain assets belonging to AHI Carrier GmbH, Austria.

Carrier Global Corporation is the parent company of the Carrier corporate group, which operates in the field of intelligent climate and energy solutions (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning activities, as well as refrigerated transport activities).

AHI Carrier Romania SRL, AHI Carrier Ungaria HVAC Kft., Hungary, AHI Carrier CZ S.R.O., Czech Republic, and AHI Carrier GmbH, Austria distribute equipment and solutions used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems under the Carrier brand and also market heat pumps and chillers.

Following its analysis, the Competition Council concluded that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market or a substantial part of it, and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority after the confidential information has been removed.