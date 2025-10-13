- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BUSINESSCOMPANIES

Romanian Companies & Assets Approved for Acquisition by Carrier

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ChatGPT said:

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction by which Carrier Global Corporation, United States of America, intends to acquire the companies AHI Carrier România SRL, AHI Carrier Hungary HVAC Kft., Hungary, AHI Carrier CZ S.R.O., Czech Republic, and certain assets belonging to AHI Carrier GmbH, Austria.

Carrier Global Corporation is the parent company of the Carrier corporate group, which operates in the field of intelligent climate and energy solutions (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning activities, as well as refrigerated transport activities).

AHI Carrier Romania SRL, AHI Carrier Ungaria HVAC Kft., Hungary, AHI Carrier CZ S.R.O., Czech Republic, and AHI Carrier GmbH, Austria distribute equipment and solutions used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems under the Carrier brand and also market heat pumps and chillers.

Following its analysis, the Competition Council concluded that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market or a substantial part of it, and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority after the confidential information has been removed.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

- Advertisement -