Romanian company ABIT Puresoft opens office in Germany

ABIT Puresoft has announced the official opening of a new Nuremberg office, as a result of significant growth in recent years. With the number of customers increasing by 260% and the staff doubling, we are continuously exploring ways to serve our customers better. The new Nuremberg office provides ample space for our team to continue providing quality tailored services on the ServiceNow and UiPath platforms.

“We are proud to announce the official opening of our Nuremberg office. It’s a big step for ABIT Puresoft to open a second office outside Romania and we are optimistic about the opportunities Nuremberg brings in terms of recruitment and new business,” said Alexandru Banica – ABIT Puresoft Founder.

The new office will be located at 34 Adlerstrasse, 90403 Nuremberg, Germany.