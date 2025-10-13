After 14 years of activity in environmental consulting, Green Environment Support is launching an application that can reduce waste management costs by up to 85%, following an €80,000 investment fully financed from its own resources. Initially developed for internal use, the solution was tested for three years before its market launch and promises to transform the way companies manage environmental compliance.

“The application was first created to meet an internal need — automating monthly and annual waste reporting processes. We wanted to reduce the time spent by environmental engineers and eliminate the risk of human error in Excel spreadsheets,” explains Daniela Dobre, CEO of Green Environment Support.

The new platform fully automates daily waste management operations, enabling even users without prior experience to complete monthly records easily. At the end of the year, the annual report is generated automatically — with just one click.

“It has built-in alerts for mandatory actions, centralizes all data, and instantly generates the annual report. Basically, we’ve turned a bureaucratic process into one that’s predictable and secure,” adds Dobre.

Half of the investment has already been recovered by eliminating the need for additional staff during peak periods, such as annual reporting.

“At first, the app was designed for internal use. Later, we adapted it for clients, and now we offer it on a monthly subscription model — just like a phone service. For the client, it’s not an expense but a direct gain: cost reduction and fewer errors,” the CEO emphasizes.

One of the key differentiators of the Green Environment Support app is its hybrid model, which combines software with professional consulting services.

“It’s not just software — it’s a complete solution backed by a team of experts. For small companies or those without an internal environmental officer, this model significantly reduces costs,” says Dobre.

The platform allows customized reporting, task delegation by location, and automatic alerts for compliance deadlines. Targeted sectors include HoReCa, pharma, and retail, where waste traceability is essential.

Romania’s environmental consulting market is expanding rapidly, driven by stricter EU regulations and the growing focus on sustainability. “Over the past five years, the market has exploded. We see more firms entering the environmental compliance and sustainability space — from freelancers to accounting or HSE companies. However, the real differentiator remains expertise — the ability to deliver on promises and anticipate legislative changes,” Dobre explains.

By the end of the year, Green Environment plans to launch a new module for AFM (Environmental Fund Administration) obligation calculations for internal testing, along with AI integration to provide personalized recommendations based on collected data.

In the first six months after launch, the company expects 30–40 existing clients to adopt the app, with a conversion rate of over 30% among new clients.

“We wanted a solution that simplifies, removes redundancy, and provides real control over environmental processes. What started as an internal efficiency tool has evolved into a scalable, market-validated solution,” concludes Daniela Dobre.