Romanian company Fortech sold to GlobalLogic

The Romanian software services company Fortech, founded by the Romanian entrepreneur Călin Văduva, was sold to the American company GlobalLogic, a member of the Japanese Hitachi group.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of this year.

Fortech, which has its headquarters in Cluj-Napoca and service centers in Oradea, Iasi and Brașov, is one of the largest IT service providers in Romania and in the region, with over 1,100 employees.

With over 1,100 employees and collaborators, Fortech’s technical expertise is known in a variety of sectors, from automotive and financial to healthcare and many others. The firm covers the entire software development cycle to deliver the innovation, scalability, quality and speed its customers need. Since 2003, more than 200 brands have chosen Fortech as their software engineering partner. On the other hand, GlobalLogic, a member company of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, is a leader in digital product engineering. GlobalLogic helps clients design and build innovative digital products, platforms and experiences for the modern world. Headquartered in Silicon Valley (in San Jose, California), GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending its expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, health and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductors and technology.

​​​​​​A team of consultants specializing in transactions from PwC Romania provided consulting services of a financial and accounting to Fortech, and Wolf Theiss provided legal advice.