Romania receives new global recognition in the field of automation and artificial intelligence. The company Makeitfuture was awarded two international awards at Waves ’25, an annual event organized by Make, one of the most important global automation and AI platforms.

In the competition that brings together specialists and leaders from around the world, Makeitfuture received the titles “No.1 No-Code Company in EMEA Region 2024” and “AI Partner of the Year 2025”, confirming its role as a pioneer in digital transformation at the European level. The recognition is significant at a time when only 3.1% of Romanian companies use AI technologies, according to Eurostat (January 2025), last place in the EU, compared to the European average of 13.5%.

The awards granted by Make at Waves ’25 recognize technological innovation, the measurable impact of projects, and the company’s rapid growth. The Makeitfuture team, dedicated to developing and implementing AI solutions, has demonstrated the ability to transform complex processes into high-performing automated solutions.

A standout example that caught the jury’s attention was the optimization of a customer support system, which increased the automated resolution rate of requests from 34% to 92% in just a few weeks—a result that would have traditionally taken months to achieve.

“These awards confirm our vision: in 2025, AI agents will redefine how companies operate. Our mission is to make this technology accessible to any business in Romania and across Europe,” said Tiberiu Socaci, CEO and co-founder of Makeitfuture.

The Romanian market: huge potential, growing adoption

According to a Google study conducted by Implement Consulting Group (2024), 54% of jobs in Romania will use generative AI, and large-scale implementation could contribute an additional EUR 14–16 billion to GDP over ten years.

With over 200 international projects delivered and employees across Romania, France, Germany, and the UK, Makeitfuture actively contributes to increasing digitalization and automation in Romania and the region. The team works with dozens of local organizations—from tech startups to large corporations—transforming processes that once took hours into automated solutions that work in mere seconds.

The company’s products are adopted across diverse sectors: financial services, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, technology and software, healthcare, logistics, education, and public administration.

Founded in 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, driven by the technological passion of Tiberiu Socaci and Petru Pop, Makeitfuture began as an automation experiment for a coffee business and has grown into one of the leading players in AI and “no-code automation” (technologies that allow the creation of applications and automation without coding) in the EMEA region, demonstrating that digital transformation can be fast, accessible, and profitable.