Romanian Competition Council Approves Electro Alfa’s Elcomex Takeover
The Competition Council has authorized the transaction by which Electro Alfa Servicii Inginerie SRL, part of the Electroalfa group, intends to take over Elcomex I.E.A. SA.
The Electroalfa group offers electrical and mechanical design, tendering, delivery, installation, commissioning and service services for the delivered equipment.
It also produces electrical distribution equipment in energy systems, low-voltage switchboards, medium-voltage electrical cells, as well as compact medium-voltage/low-voltage transformer stations.
Elcomex I.E.A. SA carries out specialized technical-industrial activities, in particular, on maintenance/upkeep of industrial and electrical equipment and subcontracting of electrical equipment assembly works.
Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.
The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information.
