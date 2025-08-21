The Competition Council has approved the transaction in which voestalpine Railway Systems S.A. intends to acquire Travertec S.R.L.

voestalpine Railway Systems S.A., Romania, is part of the voestalpine Group, specializing in steel technology and processing. The company operates in the production of railway equipment, including switches, crossings, locking devices, fastening elements, and screws for sleepers.

Travertec manufactures prestressed reinforced concrete sleepers, products that fall under the category of prefabricated concrete elements for road and rail transport infrastructure.

Following its analysis, the Competition Council concluded that this operation does not pose significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market or a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority after the removal of confidential information.