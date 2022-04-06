Romanian Connections Consult sets up subsidiary in Virginia, USA

Connections Consult (CC), a Romanian company operating on the digital transformation market, announced the establishment of its wholly-owned US subsidiary, Connections Consult USA LLC (CC USA), in Fairfax, Virginia. CC USA will focus on digital transformation and the delivery of software solutions to public and private sector customers in the United States of America. The location of CC USA in Northern Virginia, part of the Washington DC Metropolitan area, provides access to a broad range of public and private customers as well as a robust technology talent market. The DC Metro area is the most concentrated technology talent market in the US, after San Francisco, in addition to being the home of the US Federal Government and numerous global corporations such as Volkswagen Group, Hilton Worldwide, Lockheed Martin, Verisign, Nestlé USA, and Airbus.

”Starting this month, Connections Consult is present in the US market. After a sustained consolidation in the Romanian market, we took an extremely important step to grow our business. The US is the world’s largest economy and a global leader of the IT industry. Although the competition in the US market is much stronger, we count on current customer references and the reputation we built so far. At the same time, we believe that the status of a publicly traded company is a strong point and can help us from the point of view of transparency and an increased trust of customers in the delivery capacity.”, says Bogdan Florea, CEO of Connections Consult SA.

CC USA will be led by Bogdan Florea in 2022, and its financial results will be included in the annual results of the Connections Consult group.

Connections also aims at expanding on other technologically advanced market in the upcoming 3 to 5 years, as well as at developing markets with great potential: among the areas targeted by the company, since last year, are Northern Europe and the Middle East. Investments for entry into such markets can range from a few hundred thousand euros to one million euros, depending on the opportunities identified in the first year of operation.

“Opening an office in a new region involves the selection of qualified personnel for business development, quickly covering cultural differences and integrating newcomers into the company’s culture. In addition to the harmonization of legislation, commercial elements and related to labor law, there may also be difficulties in understanding the business culture, the mechanisms of operation of the client companies and, obviously, overcoming the competitive challenges. The essential condition for benefiting from a privileged position in the long term is continuous development and technological advancement. Basically, a company must always bet on emerging technologies that will be able to become standard three to five years“, says Bogdan Florea.