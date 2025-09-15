Romanian Consortium Wins EU Cybersecurity Agency Deal

A Romanian consortium led by certSIGN, a Romanian developer and integrator of cryptographic and cybersecurity solutions, has won a framework contract with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), with an allocated budget of €900,000, to provide essential cybersecurity preparedness and response services, according to a press release.

certSIGN leads a consortium that includes Bit Sentinel and CybrOps to deliver cybersecurity preparedness and response services over a period of three years. Together with the National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC), the three companies will implement ENISA’s Cybersecurity Support Action program, aimed at enhancing Romania’s cyber incident preparedness and response capabilities, in line with the NIS2 Directive.

Under this contract, the consortium will provide a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services designed to strengthen both preparedness and response capacities of organizations in Romania regulated by the NIS2 Directive. These activities include organizing and conducting coordinated cybersecurity testing exercises, monitoring cyber risks, and delivering customized cybersecurity training sessions, among others.

The National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) will coordinate the implementation of these services for the beneficiaries covered by the NIS2 Directive, ensuring their seamless integration with national needs and the existing cybersecurity framework.

“This contract represents a significant step in our efforts to support ENISA and national institutions in strengthening Europe’s cybersecurity resilience,” said Adrian Floarea, CEO of certSIGN. “Together with our consortium partners, we are committed to delivering critical cybersecurity services that will reinforce Romania’s preparedness and response capabilities in a context where cyber threats are becoming increasingly complex.”