Romanian consumers are increasingly seeking a richer, more personalized, and innovative online shopping experience when purchasing fashion, footwear, and accessories, according to a study commissioned by Zalando, the German online multi-brand fashion retailer. The survey, conducted among Romanians who shop online, shows they value not only convenience and accessibility but also a broad selection of styles and brands, quality content, personalized recommendations, as well as innovations such as size recommendations, virtual fitting rooms, and AI-based shopping advice.

As in many other countries, accessibility is a critical factor for Romanian shoppers when choosing online fashion stores, with half of respondents (52%) citing this as the most important factor in choosing a platform. The second most important reason for choosing an online fashion store is product quality, selected by one-fifth of Romanians (20%), followed by product selection and availability (10%) and brands (7%). Almost half of Romanians (46%) agree with the statement, “I prefer to buy fashion items from platforms that offer high-quality brands,” compared to 41% who are neutral and 13% who disagree or do not shop for fashion items online.

When asked about the reasons for choosing online shopping over in-store shopping, convenience was the most frequently cited reason, alongside finding better prices. The fact that they can shop from home, anytime they wish (both 24%), are key reasons for Romanians purchasing clothes and footwear online. However, they also consider product selection as an essential factor in deciding whether to shop online or offline. One in five Romanians (22%) appreciates the variety of sizes and styles available online, while 18% mention product diversity as important. One in ten respondents mentions access to international brands and exclusive collections as reasons for choosing online over physical stores.

Product and brand quality are not the only factors influencing the online shopping experience. When asked what would make online fashion shopping easier or more enjoyable, two in five Romanians want clear product details (40%), high-quality images (32%), and photos or videos that show the clothing items on real people (30%). Additionally, nearly two-thirds (62%) of respondents agree they are more likely to buy clothing if they can see it on models with different body types. Almost half (49%) agree that trend-inspired content helps them buy new fashion products. These insights underscore the importance of high-quality content, inclusive images, and detailed representation to help consumers make confident online purchases.

Romanian consumers also value personalized recommendations and accurate size guides in their shopping experience. 65% of respondents agree that they rely on size guides and feedback from other customers to ensure they choose the correct size. Over half (53%) enjoy discovering fashion products through personalized recommendations, and often consider recommendations on items that match those already selected (52%). Respondents also welcome innovations that help them find the right products: a clear majority (57%) agree they would use a virtual fitting room or augmented reality to more easily find their size. Half of respondents (50%) would consider AI-based shopping advice if it were available.

Comparing different age groups, the study reveals that younger consumers (18–24 years) are more engaged in online shopping and are more influenced by fashion trends and personalized recommendations, preferring a more dynamic and trend-focused experience. Consumers aged 25 to 44 also have a stronger preference for personalized recommendations than average. In contrast, older groups (45+ years) place greater emphasis on convenience and quality indicators such as brand reputation, highlighting their preference for a reliable and straightforward shopping experience.

“The study’s results confirm that product selection, content, personalization, and innovations are becoming increasingly important in retail in general. Romanians want to choose from a variety of styles with options for every price level. They seek a personalized shopping experience that inspires them, want to easily find the right size, and enjoy discovering new fashion products. Zalando is a leader in this sense, offering a diverse, high-quality selection across all price ranges and continuously innovating the consumer experience. The impact of these innovations can be significant: they help customers find relevant products faster and contribute to reducing the return rate. The recent launch of the Zalando AI assistant in Romanian and other languages is a perfect example of personalized fashion advice. I am also very proud that we have a dedicated Size & Fit team that helps customers find the right size more easily. This study reaffirms Zalando’s mission to set new standards for online shopping, personalization, and inspiration in the fashion and lifestyle industry,” said Daniel Roginski, General Manager, Central and Eastern Europe, Zalando.

Zalando recently tested a new pilot for a virtual fitting room, showing customers how fashion items fit on a 3D avatar. In a pilot with Levi’s, the virtual fitting room allowed users to take their body measurements via smartphone and see how items fit based on their unique body shape, enhancing their confidence in their purchase decisions. Zalando has already observed up to a 40% reduction in the return rate for products using the virtual fitting room technology. Although these results are limited due to the technology’s testing phase, they represent a promising indicator of its potential to increase satisfaction for both customers and brand partners. The virtual fitting room is not yet available in Romania.

The study was conducted by Publicis Groupe Data Intelligence among a representative sample of 1,001 Romanians, men and women aged 18 to 65, who have shopped online at least once. Data collection took place between October 28 and November 4, 2024, ensuring a balanced distribution by gender, age, and education level.