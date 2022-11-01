Romanian cosmetics producer CAHM launches in Paris revolutionary patent

CAHM, a Romanian producer of hotel and retail cosmetics, will be exhibiting at EquipHotel – the most important international fair for hotel professionals, organized in Paris every other year. At the current edition of the prestigious event, held between November 6th to 10th, CAHM will launch Shampoo Pearl, a product developed on the basis of innovative, patented technologies that revolutionize the skin care product segment, encapsulating the company’s 14 years of experience in the field. During the Paris fair, the company will also launch a 2-in-1 foam gel, dedicated to luxury hotels, as well as the Cotton Pads cleansing, infused with micellar water.

“This is CAHM’s third attendance at EquipHotel and I am extremely proud about the way we will be present. We will launch an innovative, patented CONCEPT, which we hope will contribute to the comfort of people staying in hotels. CAHM brings to Paris an absolute innovation in the industry, bringing to Romania the first plastic-free hotel cosmetics project, thus contributing to sustainability”, declared Andrei Severin, CEO, CAHM.

The Shampoo pearl, the novelty that the CAHM patent brings to the market, is reflected in two essential aspects, on everyone’s lips these days: environment and protection of aquatic life, because the whole concept does not involve the consumption of plastic, i.e., everything related to cosmetic products, from the dispenser, to packaging and transport boxes; fossil energy consumption – CAHM solution cutting almost 97% of the CO 2 emissions. The company estimates that mass production for these new products will start between February and April 2023 – a result of the last 5 years of work.

The releases prepared by CAHM will be presented in a showroom designed by the artist Vladlen Babcinețchi, in collaboration with Mads Kreative Design Studio. Alexandra Catrangiu, fashion designer, will create the pearl uniforms for the delegation representing company’s team at CAHM booth.

CAHM Europe is a leading local producer of hotel cosmetics, retail products and disinfectants for both personal and industrial use. With a history of over 14 years, the company owns in Prahova County the only factory in Eastern Europe that can produce hotel soaps and cosmetics both under its own brand and private label for other ranges in large quantities. CAHM is the market leader in the HoReCa field and distributes its own brands Sense, Botanika, Omnia, Holiday Care, I am you, both nationally and internationally in over 30 countries such as Italy, France, England, Germany, Denmark and South Korea.