Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai is entering the UAE market, following its partnership with Specialized Blockchain Consultancy Studio Deca4, based in Dubai, UAE. Together with the Deca4 team, Humans.ai will support the implementation and development of startups and tech companies looking to implement AI capabilities and soon to come innovations, such as Synthetic media, or AI-generated media – particularly programs that rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning, offered by Humans.ai.

Deca4 is a global Blockchain and Tokenization advisory and consultancy company focusing on providing best practices to help its clients in the implementation of new technologies and practices, as well as other forms of financial and legal advice in advancing its clients business.

Deca4 advises startups, corporations, governments, and other organizations on leveraging distributed ledger technology and blockchain to transform their business and capture their greatest opportunities.

“Our unique understanding of the market and research-driven approach, leveraged with our deep industry network, has made us a foundational element of some of the globally renowned projects. While our expertise covers the legal, technical, economical, and creative, our focus on new technology has stood behind our decision to partner with the team at Humans.ai, developing great innovations in the AI and synthetic media space.”, said Mohammed Mahfoudh, CEO at Deca4.

“We’re very excited about our partnership with Deca4 and facilitating access to our technology for companies in the UAE and beyond. We are at a tipping point regarding the power of AI capabilities and soon to come innovations will change how we interact with communication platforms, entertainment, education, healthcare, banking, insurance and many other industries. For us at Humans.ai, synthetic media is the first to enter this new technological era. We create the technology, the model of interaction between stakeholders, and the economy around Synthetic media AIs. Next, we will open our ecosystem to Media and Streaming, Marketing and Advertising, e-Commerce, Education and other specific AIs.”, explained Sabin Dima, co-founder and CEO at Humans.ai

For example, marketers can use AI tools to analyze and manipulate voice when interacting with customers, assess user behaviour and sentiment to generate more relevant offers, or personalize the experience of using a product or service. Changing people’s appearance to avoid bias (e.g. creating neutral online avatars to avoid gender, race, age, and other types of discrimination).

The Humans.ai technology can help with the scaling of the Human DNA (appearance, voice) to transcend geographies, time zones and languages (e.g. distributing a promotional or educational video in multiple languages yet with the same face and voice).

Online retailers can benefit from AI algorithms to analyze user comments and reviews and customize the online experience for the shoppers, making it even more engaging when transforming plain text pages into short ads showcasing their wishlist products.