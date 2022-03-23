Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai opens new office in Amsterdam

Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai announced the opening of its third European office in Amsterdam, following its Bucharest and London offices. The move is meant to expand Humans.ai’s presence in the European continent and advance the company’s mission to empower the use of its AI and synthetic media applications in the region, while ensuring that the technology is available to be used ethically.

Humans.ai is now open for business in the Netherlands. The office is managed by Bart Veenman, who is also CEO at Tovid.ai, a SaaS platform that produces high-quality video content at scale using AI & Synthetic Media, powered by Humans.ai.

Bart Veenman has over 12 years of experience in management and business administration, having built a career as a marketing strategist in Amsterdam and internationally, specializing in digital commerce, marketing and customer engagement. In recent years, Bart has been consulting different scale-ups and startups in business development, marketing, go-to-market and proposition development.

Through the Amsterdam office, Humans.ai will support the implementation and development of startups and tech companies looking to adopt AI capabilities and innovative technologies in the field of Synthetic media, or AI-generated media – particularly programs that rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning, offered by Humans.ai.

“We’re very excited about our new office in Amsterdam, as the region represents a great market for us and we look forward to facilitating access to our AI and synthetic media technology for companies in the Netherlands and beyond.”, explained Bart Veenman, Humans’ai representative in the Netherlands.

The Humans.ai team is creating and managing Digital Genomes, which incorporate elements such as human voice, image, and gestures, to then develop digital, synthetic actors. The company plans to further invest in developing the innovations behind the platform and empower innovators to publish and monetize their AI technologies in a ready to sell environment that handles data management, integration, and the sales process.

“The use cases for our technology here are numerous, especially for companies in the e-commerce and marketing sectors. For example, our Tovid.ai solution allows transforming anything into video through a SaaS platform that produces high-quality video content at scale using AI & Synthetic Media. From an e-commerce product page to a newsletter, everything can be a video with the help of our advanced technology. Our vision at Humans.ai is that whatever can be a video, will be a video. The market here holds great potential for growth.”, added Bart Veenman.