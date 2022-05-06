Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai partners with Booming Jobs

Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai and its SaaS synthetic video production platform Tovid.ai are partnering with Booming Jobs, the fastest growing career platform in the Netherlands which will use Humans.ai’s artificial intelligence and innovative synthetic media technology within the recruiting process.

“We are very happy to be working with Booming Jobs, one of the fastest growing career platforms in the region to help build more use cases with our synthetic media automation technology. Our mission at Humans and with Tovid.ai is to build synthetic media that maximize human creativity, as we believe creative expression and communication can have a significant impact on society and human relations, especially in a field where it’s as important as the HR and recruitment sector,” added Bart Veenman

Humans.ai’s experts explain that, today, artificial intelligence and synthetic media can be used to support a wide spectrum of applications for the recruitment industry and for companies such as Booming Jobs, ranging from mass corporate communications presentations to individual interaction with AI-enabled virtual assistants.

Even though talent acquisition market leaders report that their hiring volume will increase in the next couple of years, their recruiting teams seem to remain the same size or even contract. This means recruiters will be expected to become more efficient by doing more with less. Technology represents a great opportunity for recruiters to reduce the time spent on repetitive, time-consuming tasks, such as automating the screening of resumes, automatically triggering assessments, or scheduling interviews with candidates. Another advantage for speeding up these parts of recruiting through automation is that it reduces time-to-hire, which means recruiters will be less likely to lose the best talent to faster moving competitors.

Jeroen Fikkers, founder of Booming Jobs, is excited about the partnership: “The technology that Tovid.ai has developed is enabling us to differentiate from other platforms. People don’t like to read long texts about vacancies anymore, but explanatory videos are solving this engagement challenge. The challenge we have here is that we have tens of thousands of vacancies online and creating spoken and personalized videos for all of them would take us months and a large budget. But by using the AI technology of Tovid.ai, we see this problem solved and we are able to scale our content production drastically. We look forward to expanding this opportunity into more solutions to uplift our engagement and conversion.”

Another field of study for the researchers at Humans.ai in that of use cases where AI cand help job applicants or recruitment proffessionals by changing people’s appearance to avoid bias by, for example, creating neutral online avatars to avoid gender, race, age, and other types of discrimination. The use cases for AI and synthetic media are limitless, as digital media creation with AI is fundamentally changing many industries in the years to come.