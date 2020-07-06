Romanian entrepreneurs developing bots in UK grab new USD 2.5 M financing

Andrei Danescu, Adrian Negoita and Ana Jinga cofounders of BotsAndUs, a start-up established in UK in 2015 and which is developing autonomous robots, cobots, have now received a USD 2.5m financing from two risk capital funds and other investors.



BotsAndUs was set up in London in 2015 by Andrei Dănescu (CEO), Adrian Negoiță (CTO) and Oana Jinga (marketing and sales), and it has lured so far investments of USD 6 million overall, including from EU funds.

The most recent financing has been obtained the past days: 2 million pounds (around EUR 2,5 million) from Kindred Capital and Capnamic Ventures.

“We obtained USD 2.5 million from the capital venture funds in the round itself, but we also have a Horizon 2020 grant from the European Union, which leads to a total raised sum of USD 6 million (EUR 5.3 million)”, CEO Andrei Dănescu told StartupCafe.ro.

BotsAndUs has thus secured its first institutional funding round during coronavirus amid an increase in demand and enquiries for its services.

“COVID-19 has pushed autonomous tech into spotlight and it’s ready to be deployed in these dynamic areas and we can benefit from it,” BotsAndUs CEO and cofounder Andrei Danescu told Business Insider in an interview. “People have snapped out of their uncertainty with covid and realised the potential of robots which has accelerated everything.”

The company’s robots can offer 24/7 customer service and can help businesses to do on-site data collection and analytics.