Romanian Farmer’s Hazelnuts from Transylvania to Be in Nutella

Dorin Bob, one of Transylvania’s most prominent entrepreneurs with significant ventures in the agri-food and real estate sectors, is nearing his goal of becoming one of Romania’s largest hazelnut producers. With over 1,000 hectares planned for cultivation, Bob currently owns a 460-hectare hazelnut plantation in Homoroade, Satu Mare County. This year, he completed preparations for an additional 211-hectare lot in Sâi, also in Satu Mare. This investment has paved the way for a partnership with Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, the owner of the Nutella brand.

Hazelnut farming has proven ideal for Romania, as major global producers face declining yields due to climate change.

Pădurea cu Aluni (The Hazelnut Forest), a 100% Romanian company, is rapidly growing in a market supported by Ferrero. The Italian confectionery producer provides technical support, expertise, and is committed to creating modern hazelnut supply chains, aiming to source this valuable raw material for its confectionery production.

Dorin Bob, a prominent figure in Romania’s food industry and the owner of one of the country’s oldest brands, Arovit, envisions Pădurea cu Aluni as a long-term project with a positive impact on the local community. He plans to establish a modern agricultural cooperative to support small producers and investors in the region, helping them make use of their land and secure steady income for future generations.

Hazelnut farming offers a promising opportunity for owners of small and medium agricultural areas, with high mechanization potential. Hazelnut orchards provide consistent production for 30-50 years, with average annual revenues of €3,000-4,000 per hectare. The cooperative will give local farmers access to advantageous markets, technical and financial support, and specialized consultancy.

Bob, an agronomist, collaborates with the University of Perugia, a center of excellence in hazelnut cultivation. His first step in Romanian hazelnut production began in 2018, when he acquired a 460-hectare lot in Homoroade, previously an old apple orchard in decline. After clearing the orchard, he began planting high-quality hazelnut varieties in 2021. The first harvest from these plots is expected in 2026.

The new 211-hectare lot in Sâi has been prepared for planting with saplings sourced from Italy and Serbia, including renowned global varieties like Tonda Francescana, Tonda di Giffoni, Romana, and Nocchione. Pădurea cu Aluni will own Romania’s largest plantation of Tonda Francescana, making the country the third in Europe with plantations of this hybrid. The company holds exclusive rights to sell this variety in Romania.