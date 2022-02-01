Romanian farmers to make customized fertilization plans due to partnership with top fertilizer producer in Europe

AgroCity, a Romanian startup and farm management platform, has signed a strategic partnership with Borealis L.A.T, a company that sells and distributes fertilizers and technical nitrogen products, to integrate the module for fertilization planning developed by Borealis L.A.T., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Borealis, one of the largest fertilizer manufacturers in Europe.

AgroCity provides several modules to help farmers better manage their farms and will integrate the NutriGuide® application through a module that generates fertilization plans customized for each farm, the goal of this integration being to maximize production. NutriGuide® calculates nutrient requirements based on specific plant consumption, chooses the right product, and provides a list of recommendations so that farmers can order the required fertilizer easily and quickly, while AgroCity integrates this information into the farm processes.

“The main benefit of digitization is to create transparency for farm entries based on its actual needs and to link the results to achievable yields – thus increasing the value for the user. Farmers will benefit greatly from digital developments in agriculture and this collaboration, in particular, will allow them to create crop fertilization plans, simulate comparisons between the planned production and the estimated value of production, as well as get guidance on the period optimal for fertilization and the application rate, to name just a few of the benefits”, says Veronika Ettinger, Head of Marketing at Borealis LAT.

“The main objective is to help the Romanian agricultural sector with its digitization process, which will lead to more efficient agricultural operations and better results for farmers. This innovative partnership brings together the expertise of Borealis LAT, which has one of the richest fertilizer portfolios in Europe, as well as an excellent supply chain set up in Europe, with AgroCity, one of the most advanced farm management platforms from a technical perspective”, says Marius Paşca, CEO of AgroCity.