Romanian fashion app dedicated to pre-owned fashion launched following RON 150,000 investment

Zestre, a Romanian pre-owned fashion app, was launched following a RON 150,000 investment. Romanians can sell or purchase pre-owned luxury fashion products, as well as fast fashion ones, at much more convenient prices compared to traditional retail. Currently, the app offers products from luxury brands such as Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent or Louis Vuitton, but also from fast fashion brands, such as Zara, Bershka, Reserved or Mango.

Zestre is a fashion app which is set to change the way Romanians shop online. The startup is advocating for sustainability in the fashion industry and is focusing on attracting a broad audience to help reduce the environmental impact of fashion over-consumption.

“In recent years, the trend towards fashion resale took off in Romania, but the technology to support this fast-growing industry was missing here, in comparison to other countries. Most of the transactions of this type were taking place on social media or through stores. We developed Zestre with the mission to solve this problem and offer Romanians the opportunity to shop pre-owned garments and accessories in a safe and efficient way, from the comfort of their home,” said Ioana Nicolau, Founder of Zestre.

Ioana (26) graduated from the University of Amsterdam – Amsterdam Business School and has a background in IT Strategy Consulting and Operations at firms such as Tesla, Deloitte and Grover.

By using Zestre, fashion lovers can now purchase their desired items at a much lower price point compared to traditional retail. Currently, the app offers products from luxury brands such as Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent or Louis Vuitton, but also from fast fashion brands, such as Zara, Bershka, Reserved or Mango.

“Although the app has just been recently launched, hundreds of products have already been uploaded and we are pleased to see that the first transactions have already been successfully completed. This is proof that the preference for this type of shopping experience is steadily increasing.” said Ioana Nicolau.

The marketplace can be used to list items suitable for all genders, as well as for children. Among the existing categories you can find clothes, shoes, jewelry, and accessories, both vintage and part of recent collections.

How does Zestre work?

The app can be downloaded for free both on Apple App Store and Google Playstore and it does not charge a fee for transactions. Users can easily set up a profile, start uploading items from their wardrobe or browse and buy items from other users. The payment and shipping of the items is settled between the users via the order functionality within the app.

What is next for Zestre?

First drafts are being made to facilitate direct payment and shipping integration via the app. The team at Zestre is researching how to use AI and Machine Learning to revolutionize the way item recommendation works. Partnerships with resell communities and fashion brands are on the roadmap, as well as an expansion to nearby countries.

About Zestre

