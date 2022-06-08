Romanian Game Development Agency Amber Opens a New Studio in Poland

Amber, an independent video game development studio from Romania, continues to expand, opening a new office in Warsaw, Poland. The new office will focus on specializations such as engineering, art, and game design, with the studio aiming to increase Amber’s development expertise in PC/Console game development. Amber Warsaw joins the already existing studios in Montreal, Canada, Guadalajara, Mexico, Bucharest, Botosani and Kyiv, in addition to its San Francisco and Los Angeles offices.

“For us, Poland has always been a point of reference in terms of how a Central and Eastern European country has managed to create a favorable climate for local game developers. Amber continues its rapid internationally growth and Warsaw is the perfect place where, along with senior specialists, we can contribute growing this tremendous creative community, while delivering some of the best and innovative games in the industry,” said Mihai Pohontu, Chairman Amber.

The General Manager of Amber Warsaw will be Greg Ciach, a Polish writer, game designer and coder, who’s main career purpose is to create quality games. A professional who put his creative mark in the Polish games industry, Greg served as Business Development Director at Platige Image, Game Designer at Winko Games, Narrative Designer at Tequila Games, and CEO of indie game studio PolyAmorous.

“I look forward to building a safe, nurturing environment, with plenty of space to develop individual skills. I strongly believe in creating games with powerful emotional impact. I’m certain we can bring a breath of fresh air to the Polish AA/AAA game dev scene and become a major player while doing so,” said Greg Ciach, General Manager of Amber Poland.

The opportunity to open the office in Warsaw came at the initiative of Dragoș Hâncu, co-founder of Amber. The objective of the studio is to build a safe space together aiming at around 35 specialists in all major categories such as engineers, game design, UX design and VFX artist by the end of the year. At this time, the studio has started working with 10 people, including Head of Operations, Talent Acquisition Specialist, HR Business Partner and engineers. Recruitment for the new studio has begun, and those who want more details can find it on the dedicated Amber page: https://amberstudio.com/careers/.

Established in 2013 in Bucharest, Amber is a creative agency structured as a network of studios with different specialties, offering a wide range of video game development solutions including complete product delivery, co-development, platform conversion, live operations, and support services.

Some of the most popular gaming companies Amber has worked with or are still working with are Disney, Paradox Interactive, Rovio, NBC Universal, Kixeye, Glu, Kabam and That Game Company. Amber has developed games such as Rumble Heroes, Link Twin and Cinderella Free Fall and contributed to the development of successful titles such as Sky: Children of Light, Gorogoa and others.