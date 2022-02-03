Romanian Game Development Agency Amber Opens New Studio in Ukraine

Romanian full-service games development agency Amber announced today their continued expansion with the opening of Amber Ukraine, currently located in Kyiv. This expansion follows Amber’s rapid growth, now bringing its reach to include Montreal, Canada, Guadalajara, Mexico, Bucharest and Botosani, Romania, in addition to its San Francisco and Los Angeles offices.

The new Ukraine studio seeks to become the premier partner for AAA (big budget games) and PC game development in the country. It will be headed by Matthew Manolovits, who joins Amber as General Manager of Amber Ukraine. A 17-year veteran of the games industry, Manolovits has most recently served as Studio Production Manager for Ubisoft Odesa, with extensive hands-on experience leading and building large cross-discipline AAA production teams with a strong collaboration mindset.

“Amber strives to be the development agency of choice for the games industry, by delivering world-class creative services out of its international studios,” stated Jaime Gine, the CEO of Amber. “An extensive talent pool within a thriving games community, and a strong cultural link with our other Eastern European locations, made it a logical decision for Amber to expand its operations into Ukraine, creating a new platform for growth. Our presence in the Ukrainian market will not only strengthen our creative capacity, but also send a timely and strong message of our support for our team in Kyiv and the wider Ukranian game dev ecosystem.”

Amber is looking to rapidly expand its Ukraine presence, targeting growth to more than 60 people by the end of 2022. The studio is seeking strong profiles that want to contribute to cutting edge technology and grow a powerful team of highly skilled, passionate developers seeking to work in an international company that focuses on AAA and PC game development. Positions will be open to anyone anywhere in Ukraine, with emphasis on locations in Kyiv, Odesa & Lviv in 2022. Relocation to Kyiv is not a requirement. For more information check this link to see opportunities as they arise.

“Amber’s growth into Ukraine is such an exciting opportunity, offering Ukraine’s most talented game developers a chance to contribute to massive games & cutting-edge technology on a global scale,“ said Amber Ukraine General Manager Matthew Manolovits. “Our goal for Amber Ukraine is to be the primary partner for AAA and PC games development, offering our expertise in Engineering, Art & Animation, Design & Production to create & contribute to the most innovative & engaging games in the Industry. Thanks to the talent of our teammates & future colleagues throughout Ukraine, combined with Amber’s strong leadership and ambitions, I have full confidence that we have the means and expertise to develop Amber Ukraine into a diverse and developed world-class Studio.”

In the first six months of 2021, Amber registered a record turnover of 11.5 million dollars, an increase of 45% compared to last year’s same period. For the full year 2021, Amber estimates a turnover of 30 million dollars, a 51% increase compared to 2020. Amber Studio’s team counts over 900 employees who work across two continents, from offices in Bucharest, Botosani, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Montrea, Guadalajara and Kyiv.