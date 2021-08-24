Romanian game development studio develops the latest game from the Tetris universe

Amber independent video game development studio based in Romania announced the launch of Tetris Beat, an Apple Arcade exclusive game that fuses the hit gameplay of Tetris with innovative rhythm mechanics and features exclusive music from a diverse and eclectic lineup of trending artists.

Published by N3TWORK, Tetris Beat is a video game codeveloped by Amber, with an international team of 25 people involved in the production. The soundtrack includes a diverse and eclectic series of incredible musicians, including Alison Wonderland, GARZA (of Thievery Corporation), Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, CINTHIE and many more. The game features 18 game-exclusive songs spanning Dance, Hip Hop and Pop, with new songs from a variety of genres added every month.

“The development of a title with a legacy as strong as Tetris shows the level of professionalism and talent that Amber has today, but also how much the company has grown globally: an extremely diverse team, made up of specialists from our studios in Bucharest, Guadalajara and Montreal and beyond,” said Jaime Gine, CEO of Amber.

In Tetris Beat, players can choose from one of three modes that each offer a unique variation on the core Tetris gameplay experience. In Drop mode, a fusion of Tetris and rhythm gameplay, players rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat to build massive combos and score big. Tap mode is more casual and rhythm focused, but still has an element of Tetris strategy. Marathon mode is the Tetris you know and love and allows players to customize their own soundtrack. On Apple TV, players can also play multiplayer on the same screen in Marathon mode. With these three modes, Tetris Beat offers something fun for all players regardless of their experience with Tetris or rhythm games. It also includes 3 difficulty levels for each mode along with leaderboards for each song that allow players to challenge friends from around the world.