Romanian Gov’t to ban Chinese companies’ bidding in public tenders

Transport minister Cătălin Drulă has presented in the Gov’t sitting a draft emergency ordinance that bans companies from countries that have no agreements with the EU from participating in public tenders in Romania. China is among those states. Companies from countries like U.S., Canada, Japan or Turkey will not be forbidden.

The minister mentioned that the elimination from the public tenders will apply only to future projects. As for ongoing projects developed by Chinese companies in Romania, they will be allowed.

Drula also argued that other EU member states had also taken this decision and that the limitation only refers to the public tenders.