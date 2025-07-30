Romania’s residential market continues to evolve rapidly, with buyers’ and renters’ priorities shifting significantly over the past two years. According to the latest survey conducted by iO Partners in collaboration with Storia, the real estate platform launched by OLX, the 2025 trends reflect a reshaped demand and a more mature consumer behavior. To track changes over time, the 2025 study replicated the exact same questions and methodology used in the 2023 edition, during the same time of year. The sample consisted of active Storia users interested in buying or renting a home in Bucharest.

It is worth noting that the number of respondents in 2025 (around 650) is lower than in 2023 (approx. 1,550), suggesting a potential decline in interest in moving. This could point to a temporary stagnation in housing searches amid political and economic challenges.

The study explores preferred property types, the motivations behind decisions, future moving plans, neighborhood and amenity preferences, all while analyzing respondents’ socio-demographic profiles.

Buying or Renting?

Compared to 2023, 2025 sees a 60% increase in those looking to buy a home—from 37% in 2023 to 59% in 2025—driven by stabilized interest rates and a growing desire for housing security. Meanwhile, interest in renting has dropped from 48% to 27%.

What Are People Looking For?

Among those planning to rent within the next year, two-room apartments remain most popular (41%), followed by studios (34%), three-room apartments (15%), and larger apartments and houses (10%).

For buyers, two-room apartments (29%) top the list, followed closely by three-room units (27%) and houses (25%). Studios (11%) and large apartments (8%) remain less favored. Compared to 2023, there’s growing interest in larger apartments and houses—signaling an increasing prioritization of space and comfort.

Motivations and Decision Drivers

Housing stability is still the primary motivation for buying a home, cited by 76% of respondents in 2025 (up from 64% in 2023). This is closely tied to financial factors like having the funds available, credit eligibility, or the monthly mortgage equating to rent.

Renters, on the other hand, largely remain in the market because they cannot afford to buy—a group that grew by 30% since 2023. Flexibility is another growing factor for renters, with a 35% increase in those citing it as a reason to avoid buying.

Mid-Term Plans and Income Trends

Interest in buying has surged—by around 50%—among households earning under RON 8,000/month. With interest rates stabilizing, owning a home is now seen as a safer and more cost-effective solution compared to renting.

Household Size and Buyer Profiles

Compared to 2023, the number of single-person households looking to buy rather than rent has doubled. Interest in buying has also risen by 60% among childless couples. These shifts align with recent wage increases and a more stable lending environment.

Value of Amenities

Features like parking, green spaces, and public transport proximity are increasingly important in both buying and renting decisions. Compared to 2023, energy efficiency and security have become higher priorities.

A growing share of respondents (+15%) would be willing to increase their housing budget by up to 20% in exchange for added services or amenities offered by developers (e.g., security services, gym, playground, parking).

Why Renters Move

The survey reveals recurring frustrations prompting renters to search for new housing: neglected interiors, faulty utilities, and outdated furnishings are the top complaints. Tense relationships with landlords—especially refusal to make repairs or offer proper contracts—also weigh heavily. Unpredictable rent hikes and the lack of a registered lease contract further highlight renters’ increasing demand for legal and financial stability.

“These results reflect a maturing market: renters are no longer just looking for affordability—they want safety, comfort, and clear contractual terms,” said Andreea Hamza, Head of Living at iO Partners Romania.

Top Neighborhoods: Rankings Shift

Tineretului and Timpuri Noi remain the most preferred neighborhoods for both buyers and renters in 2025. While Dristor and Drumul Taberei maintain their popularity, new entries such as Berceni (for buyers) and Mihai Bravu (for renters) show growing interest in more affordable areas.

“We’ve seen that neighborhood choice is essential for home seekers, which is why we created the Storia Index (originally launched as T.R.A.I.) three years ago. This tool offers a quality-of-life score based on both objective criteria and local perceptions,” said Monica Dudău, Head of Marketing Real Estate Europe at OLX Group (Storia and OLX Imobiliare).

Conclusion

Compared to 2023, the year 2025 reflects stronger trends toward comfort, stability, and quality—across both the buying and renting segments. As Romania’s housing market becomes more complex, developers who adapt to these evolving priorities will enjoy a clear competitive edge.

About the Study

The survey was conducted by iO Partners in collaboration with Storia between May and July 2025, via online questionnaires answered by over 650 active users exploring Bucharest’s real estate market, primarily under the age of 55. Results were compared to equivalent data from 2023.