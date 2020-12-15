Romanian insurance company launches its own telemedicine service

The insurance company Signal Iduna Romania announces the introduction of its own telemedicine service in the insurance plans for the corporate client portfolio. This benefit can be added to the existing or future insurance plan and provides access to medical experts through videoconfere or phone consultations.

Data from the American Medical Association presented in a market study on telemedicine show that 75% of doctor visits are either not necessary or can be managed remotely. The main advantage of this type of service is that the patient-doctor relationship can work the same as in the case of a regular consultation.

“Technology provides a series of benefits that can make everyone’s life much easier and certainly its integration into the medical field is known today as the new normal. In this period full of uncertainty, we want to facilitate as much as possible the access of the insured to the medical services, offering them new possibilities. Thus, we come to support them with a solution adapted to the current reality: telemedicine. At the same time, this is part of the future of medical services, having the role of relieving public units, especially when complex and more difficult cases are more frequent in the current context and must be solved with priority“, says Nicolae Trofin, Member of the Signal Iduna Romania Directorate.

At any time and from anywhere, using the phone, tablet or computer, the insured patients can contact a specialist to obtain accurate information about their medical problems encountered. In order to access the service, they can contact the Signal Iduna Call Center 24/7 and together with the operator they will establish all the scheduling details: the specialty according to the medical needs, the date and time when they want to benefit from the consultation.

The process of getting in touch with the doctor after setting the appointment, is very simple, the insured patient only has to follow the instructions received on the personal email address. The time spent for a consultation is 20 minutes, after the consultation the patient receives a medical report with all the information and conclusions of the doctor.

The telemedicine service offered by Signal Iduna Romania covers many specialties, the list being dynamic and constantly expanding. The list include: general medicine, internal medicine, pneumology, ENT, cardiology, dermatovenerology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, neurology and pediatrics.

The requests for introducing the telemedicine benefit in the corporate health insurance plan can be sent through the partner brokers or through the direct sales network of Signal Iduna Romania.