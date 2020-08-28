Romanian integrator of smart infrastructure solutions invests over EUR 1 M in new factory

Datacor, the Romanian integrator of intelligent infrastructure solutions, is investing 1.25 million euros in the construction of a new fiber optic plant in Bistrita and is expanding its team in the region.

The new Datacor factory is located in the Bistrița-Sud Industrial Park, as the project was financed with the help of EU funds through the Regional Operational Program 2.2.

Thus, the factory will start production in January 2021 and will address the following market segments: fiber-to-the-home, data centers, 5G, LANs (Local Area Networks).

“We believe in the future of fiber optics as a central element of IT&C infrastructures for new technologies. No other medium offers the capacity and speed of transmission offered by fiber optics. That’s why we chose to invest in the production of pre-connected cables and fiber optic connectivity solutions, ”said Călin Brehar, development manager at Datacor.

With this new development, Datacor’s goal for 2021 is to launch the company’s products on the European market, focusing on Germany and Austria, countries where there are significant investments in telecom infrastructures.

The factory is being built over an area of ​​845 sqm, and the project funded through EU funds was created with the objective of producing pre-connected fiber optic cables according to the highest quality standards and with care for the environment, certified by: ISO 9001 Recertification, ISO 14001 Certification, GHMT products Certification, with an innovation management system and installation implementation and renewable energy production for its own consumption. Thus, the Datacor factory has a photovoltaic system that can bring electricity savings of up to 90000kWh / year.

Works on the project started in the spring of 2018 and the factory will go into production in January 2021. Thus, at the end of this year, Datacor is expanding the local team and making hires for 20 available positions: production technician, measurements and laboratory technician, warehouse manager, quality controller, sales agent etc.

Despite the pandemic crisis, Romanian company Datacor, with 18 years of activity on the market for integrating innovative communications solutions, estimates an increase in turnover and profit for 2020 and maintains its investment plan set for the next two years, allocating over 800,000 euro for the development of a regional logistics center.

In the first half of 2019, Datacor recorded an operational profit of over two million euros. And, in terms of projections for the second half of 2020, the company estimates an increase of +3% compared to the annual turnover registered in 2019, which was a year with historical performance for Datacor.