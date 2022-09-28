Romanian investment of EUR 6.5 M in Werk Hotel & Spa, the newest 4-star hotel in Hunedoara

Premier Hospitality, a Romanian company specialized in hotel activity, which offers top services, consultancy, operational management, hotel facilities as well as recruitment and selection for the hospitality industry, announces the opening of Werk Hotel & Spa, the newest 4-star hotel in Hunedoara, for tourist reservation networks, starting from August this year.

Local investors Carmen and Lucian Hărău purchased the land on which the hotel was built from two private owners in 2017, following that the construction process of the hotel was started a year later, the works on the property lasted 3 years, and the total investment amounted to to the amount of 6.5 million euros. From July 2021, Werk Hotel & Spa started its activity under private reservation regime by organizing events and on August 4, the hotel opened its doors to individual leisure tourists as well.

“The main added value is related to the time and money saved by a team that knows what and how to do it, the more objective and performance-oriented decisions made by an experienced and external team, or the provision of solutions and recipes that have proven successful in other projects. Werk Hotel & Spa is located “at the gate” of the Corvinor Castle, one of the best preserved medieval castles, every room has a view of the castle, the entire equipment of the hotel is made to a high level and the property benefits from all the facilities that a modern hotel must have them and is positioned as the best hotel within a radius of 50 km”, Premier Hospitality representatives said.

The hotel has a team of 70 employees and offers services such as accommodation, restaurant, spa, conference rooms and event hall, where both corporate and private events can be organized, which adds value to the property, all operated at the higher standards. Werk Hotel & Spa targets both business and leisure customers, the hotel being a starting point for the surrounding attractions: Corvini Castle, Deva Citadel, Haţeg Bison Reserve, Dacian Citadels or Lake Cinciş.

For the first month of operation, Werk Hotel & Spa had an occupancy rate of 60% with an average rate of 80 euros accommodation/night.