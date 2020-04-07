Romanian low cost airline Blue Air asks for EUR 45 M state rescue aid

Blue Air has asked for a temporary state rescue aid of EUR 45 million to cope with the existing crisis, sources told Hotnews.ro.

The airline officials argued that the company is paying taxes and fees of over RON 100 million on an annual basis, but the current situation prompted by the coronavirus pandemic has forced the airline to completely shut down its activity and suspend all regular flights.

The rescue aid is not a non-refundable fund, but a loan with preferential interest rates granted to a company in a major crisis situation.

“We have the capacity to give back this loan and the related interests. Last month, we filed our request to the Romanian Government (…) We are confident in a positive solution. Otherwise, the market where we could not operate anymore will be taken over by foreign airline operators that will not contribute to Romania’s state budget,” Blue Air CEO, Oana Petrescu, argued.