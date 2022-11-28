Romanian managers estimate an “accentuated” increase in prices in the trade for the next 3 months

According to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Romania will know a new wave of price increases in the next three months, employers are announcing that they are talking about an “accentuated” increase in retail prices. Higher prices are also expected in the manufacturing and construction industries.

Managers in the manufacturing industry expect relative stability of the production volume for the next three months (short-term balance -2%). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, the short-term balance being -1% for the total manufacturing industry. Industrial product prices are forecast to increase in the next three months (short-term balance +37%).

According to the estimates from November 2022, in the construction activity, for the next three months, there will be a decrease in the production volume (short-term balance -17%) and the number of employees (short-term balance -8%). As for the prices of construction works, their increase is expected (short-term balance +38%).

In the retail sector, the managers have estimated for the next three months a trend of economic activity growth (short-term balance +18%). Also, the volume of orders addressed to suppliers of goods by commercial units will increase (short-term balance +16%). Employers forecast for the next three months an increase in the number of employees (short-term balance +16%) and a sharp increase in retail prices (short-term balance +50%). According to the estimates of November 2022, the demand for services (turnover) will register moderate growth in the next three months (short-term balance +7%) and relative stability of the number of employees is estimated (short-term balance +1%). According to the managers’ opinion, the sales or billing prices of services will tend to increase (current balance +25%).

INS mentions that the short-term balance indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be confused with the growth or decrease rate of any statistical indicator produced by INS. The percentage conjunctural balance is obtained as the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version.