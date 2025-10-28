Romanian Managers Expect Stable Economy This Winter, but Higher Prices
Romanian managers estimate, for the period October – December 2025, a relative stability of economic activity in the manufacturing and services industry, as well as an increase in prices in all areas of activity of the economy, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
Based on the data from the business survey, managers in the manufacturing industry expect relative stability in production for the next three months, reflected by a short-term balance of -0.9%. Stability in the number of employees is also estimated (short-term balance -4.7%).
Industrial product prices are expected to increase, a trend indicated by a short-term balance of +25.3%. According to the opinions expressed by managers in October, the volume of production in the construction sector will have a downward trend in the next three months (short-term balance -20.2%). A downward trend is also expected in the number of employees (short-term balance -11.4%). Construction work prices are expected to follow an upward trajectory, reflected by a short-term balance of +37.6%.
