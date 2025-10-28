In the retail sector, managers estimate a moderate decline in turnover over the next three months (the balance of conjunctural opinion is -7.1%). Regarding the workforce, employers anticipate a moderate increase in the number of employees (conjunctural balance +9.7%). Price increases are expected by 42.3% of respondents, while only 4.6% believe prices will decrease, resulting in a conjunctural balance of +37.7%.

Based on the estimated data, the projected volume of services (turnover) for the next three months indicates a trend of relative stability, with a conjunctural balance of -2.2%.

In the services sector, the number of employees is expected to remain almost unchanged, with a conjunctural balance of -2.0%. Selling or invoicing prices are anticipated to rise, reflected by a conjunctural balance of +22.1%.

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) notes that the results presented in this release were obtained through statistical business surveys conducted in October 2025, reflecting the estimates made by company managers regarding trends in economic activity, the number of employees, and prices.

According to INS, the final result is presented as a percentage conjunctural balance, calculated as the difference between the share of respondents who chose the positive option (will increase) and the share who chose the negative option (will decrease). The conjunctural balance indicates managers’ perceptions of the dynamics of a phenomenon and should not be confused with the actual growth or decline rate of any statistical indicator produced by INS.