KingsRock Advisors, the global independent financial advisory firm, expands its EU operations by opening an office in Stockholm and appointing top bankers to develop its EU business.

Mihai Ionescu, former CEO of Deutche Bank Romania, will coordinate KingsRock’s Eastern European operations from Bucharest. With a long career in investment banking, he has covered the government, corporate, financial institutions and private banking sectors.

KingsRock recently expanded its U.S. operations in the U.K., and the expansion in the European Union includes Italy and the Iberian Peninsula (Spain, Portugal) and Eastern Europe. In Italy, operations will be managed by Alessandro Cummunale, Managing Director and former Deutsche Bank banker, and in Portugal by Bernardo Maia and Paolo Oliveira, Managing Directors, both former Deutsche Bank bankers.

“We are excited to welcome our new Managing Directors to KingsRock as we continue to expand the global reach of our capital solutions business. Our commitment to strengthening our partnership model will further enhance our ability to serve our credit, corporate and sponsor clients around the world. In the near term, we will share more details about our growing partnerships in EMEA, Asia and LatAm to support clients worldwide,” said Håkan Wohlin, Founder & Managing Partner, and Louis Jaffe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner.

The KingsRock team has already closed several significant transactions in the EU, including acting as Sole Financial Advisor to B-On Global on its €110 million buyout of Germany’s Deutsche Post DHL’s EV manufacturing business, including capital formation from institutional investors, and more recently acted as Sole Financial Advisor and Capital Markets Advisor in Greece on Hellenic Finance acquisition of a leasing company platform from National Bank of Greece, which is due to close subject to regulatory approvals.

Recently, KingsRock also advised CPI Property Group, a major European real estate investor, on a major transaction in the European real estate market.

Founded in 2020 in New York and London by Håkan Wohlin and Louis Jaffe, investment bankers with extensive experience at Deutsche Bank, KingsRock Advisors operates in all business sectors. The KingsRock team is also backed by a global network of 115 independent senior advisors in 45 countries, providing customized solutions in complex transactions in international markets.