“Carbon capture and storage (CCS) plays a key role in decarbonization; however, the pace and quotas imposed by the primary and secondary legislation of the Net-Zero Industrial Act (nZIA) are technically and economically challenging to achieve within the given timeframe. Obligated entities in Romania have been assigned 20% of the EU target, even though the country is responsible for only 3% of emissions in the manufacturing sector.

In this context, we have challenged the Delegated Regulation and the Commission Decision regarding the obligation related to CO2 storage capacity. While we are working with stakeholders to make CCS projects commercially viable, the development of these projects requires significant investment, an appropriate regulatory framework, and public acceptance,” OMV Petrom representatives told economica.net.

According to Financial Intelligence, Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG) did the same. “I confirm that I have assisted BSOG in their action against the Delegated Regulation and the NZIA (Net Zero Industry Act). The issues related to the Delegated Regulation and the NZIA are well known in the industry, with over 15 actions filed at EU level to date. In the case of Romania, through the FPE, the companies tried to prevent the issuance of obligations that were so burdensome and impossible to fulfill from a technical and geological point of view. In my opinion, separate actions have a stronger warning character, but ultimately the Court could join the legal actions of the obligated entities from a certain jurisdiction, including the Romanian ones,” said Oana Jdelea, Member of the Board of Directors of BSOG.

The first to challenge the European Commission’s decision were those from Romgaz, who announced this almost two weeks ago. Romgaz is requesting the annulment of a regulation that requires oil and gas producers in the European Union to ensure a CO2 storage capacity of 50 million tons/year by 2030, of which Romania has a quota of 10.25 million tons of CO2/year, and Romgaz, one of the three Romanian companies obliged, a quota of 4.12 million tons of CO2/year.

Petrom and Romgaz, Romania’s two oil and gas producers, will be required to provide a carbon dioxide storage capacity of around 10 million tons by 2030, higher than what our oil and gas industry initially expected, and more recently, BSOG will also have to comply with this obligation. The costs will be enormous for Romanian companies – billions of euros – and the companies will probably ask for aid from the Romanian state. In fact, Romania has the second largest CO2 storage quota in Europe, in fact a punishment imposed by Brussels for our past – hydrocarbons have been extracted from Romania for more than 150 years.